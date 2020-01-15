Patriots’ Tom Brady Trolls Julian Edelman After Arrest

Tom Brady may be a serious competitor, but it doesn’t mean he doesn’t like to have a little fun — even at a teammate’s expense.

Following the news that broke out over the weekend that New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested for vandalism, Brady took to Instagram to playfully poke at his teammate.

That would be because Brady took the opportunity to plug his TB12 electrolytes with the caption, “@edelman11 it sounds like you need some of this.”

In case you don’t get the joke, Brady is referring to Edelman’s presumed hangover. That would be because it was reported that Edelman was out drinking before the incident, as TMZ Sports reports.

“Our law enforcement sources tell us it appeared as if Edelman had been drinking before the incident. He was partying with ex-Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce and former New England Patriots teammate Danny Amendola earlier in the night. The group had been hanging out at Cantina Frida while the Ravens were losing to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional playoff game.”

Why Julian Edelman Was Arrested

The aforementioned incident allegedly saw Edelman jump on the hood of a Mercedes-Benz, as TMZ Sports also explained.

“Law enforcement sources tell us it went down this way … Julian was in Bev Hills walking around at about 9 PM when for some unknown reason he hopped up on the car, causing damage. The bad news for Julian … cops were in the area working a robbery case when someone flagged them down and gave them the lowdown. Edelman was arrested, cited for misdemeanor vandalism and released. He left with his friends. Our law enforcement sources say it was apparent to them Julian had been drinking … which might explain a lot about the incident. He was at dinner earlier in the evening in Bev Hills Cantina FRIDA, along with Paul Pierce and Danny Amendola.”

Obviously, it’s safe to say Brady is just having a little fun with Edelman — his teammate for the past 11 seasons.

But while this social media post by Brady was just fun, both of these Patriots veterans face very a serious offseason.

Brady Possibly Leaving Patriots?

The speculation regarding Brady’s possible departure from New England have only increased over the past 24 hours. That would be because Brady and his family have not only reportedly settled in their new Connecticut home, they also have cleaned out their family suite at Gillette Stadium.

Breaking: Tom Brady’s suite inside Gillette Stadium has been cleaned out and the Brady family has moved into their home in Greenwich, CT. Please credit @GregHillWEEI. — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) January 14, 2020

As Dan Shulman of Heavy noted, Brady is now much closer to New York than Foxborough.

“Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen put their Brookline, Massachusetts home on the market during the summer with a current asking price of $33 million. They had purchased the Greenwich home with the purpose of moving in following the season in New England. Though Brady will remain in the region, he is now much closer to New York than Foxborough and Boston where his career began.”

As Brady mentioned in his latest interview with Jim Gray of Westwood One over the weekend, he has yet to make an official decision for the 2020 season.

With that being said, this latest news isn’t exactly re-assuring for Patriots fans regarding the future of their franchise quarterback.