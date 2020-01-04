Lakers’ Anthony Davis Mossed Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram, Says NBA Analyst [Watch]

At the 3:45 mark of the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans game on Friday night, LeBron James threw an alley-oop pass to Anthony Davis, and he finished it over former Los Angeles Laker Brandon Ingram. Going into the commercial break, former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson uttered the words, ‘Brandon Ingram You got Mossed.’

“LeBron James playing like a quarterback… Brandon Ingram, you got Mossed,” said Jackson.

Of course, Jackson is referencing ESPN’s Monday Night Football segment featuring Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss ‘You Got Mossed.’ A phrase that Mossed coined during his Hall of Fame career by catching deep balls over shorter defenders. Moss himself had a 33-inch vertical to go along with his 6’4 frame, allowing him to leap over the majority of NFL defenders lined up across from him. He also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, so good luck trying to catch the speedster.

“In practice, we would sit up there and see who we could Moss, and we say who we could Moss is catching a deep route and jumping over the defensive back. Once you have accomplished that, then you are considered to be ‘Mossed,’ said former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne.

