Ex-Lakers Star’s Fake Pregnancy Test Endorsement Meme Goes Viral

NBA Hall of Famer and former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal has over 50 endorsements, according to Sports Illustrated’s Lindsay Applebaum in an article she wrote in 2015.

This list of endorsements includes things such as Aventis’ Icy Hot pain-relief patch, Vitamin Water, Burger King, Kraft Foods, Pepsi, Comcast, Radio Shack, Taco Bell, Papa John’s Pizza, and Carnival Cruise. However, the latest photo of Shaq on a pregnancy test tricked a few people into thinking he added a new endorsement.

Earlier this week, an Instagram user by the name of Jsteezbeatz posted the following image with the caption, “Shaq out here bull s******.”

According to knowyourmeme.com, the image of the Shaquille O’Neal Pregnancy Test was found on a meme list on ebaums.

Shaq Reveals Which NBA Player Resembles His Game in Today’s Game

During a recent feature by ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan and Kirk Goldsberry, the four-time NBA Champion shared that if he was still playing in the NBA today, he would play like Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo with a little more physicality.

“I would actually love to play in this NBA,” O’Neal said. “I would bring a little bit more physicality. I would bring my length, I would bring my athletic-ness. So, before you say, ‘Shaq can’t play in this era today,’ I’m already playing.”My name is Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

Last month, Shaquille O’Neal revealed that he felt Giannis was sending a message to LeBron James after there match up in Milwaukee, which featured the reigning MVP sinking five threes against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Giannis [Antetokounmpo] is saying you have been the king for a long time; it’s my league now. Listen, he has been playing fabulous; we don’t like him shooting that three, but if you are going to knock five down five-threes, we can’t say nothing to you,” said O’Neal.

During that game, James tallied 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, after struggling early on in the first quarter. The message that Antetokounmpo sent was crown me as he gestured a crown with his hands on top of his head at the 9:05 mark in the 4th quarter. The Bucks would go on to beat the Lakers 111-104.

🔥 5 3PM FOR GIANNIS 🔥 The Greek Freak (30 PTS) is up to a career-high from behind the arc!#FearTheDeer on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/YT94pDmsuJ — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic Lead the All-Star Votes

The first returns from #VoteNBAAllStar 2020! Make YOUR vote count twice today by voting here ➡️ https://t.co/VMuxMjeZQO pic.twitter.com/qRzXqLxMti — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2020

Both have grabbed headlines this season with Doncic setting records as the first 20-year-old to have numerous triple-doubles of 30-15-12 in 30 minutes or less.

According to Mavs PR, Doncic is the first player in NBA history to record 30-plus points, 12 plus rebounds, and 15 plus assists in a game 30 or fewer minutes played. He is also the first player in NBA history to log multiple 30-points triple-doubles of any sort in his career with 30 minutes or fewer played.

