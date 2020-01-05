DeSean Jackson Injury Outlook: Will Eagles Star WR Return in Playoffs?

No team in the NFL has been bitten by the injury bug quite like the Philadelphia Eagles this season. More specifically, no position group league-wide has been stripped from their starting quarterback’s arsenal the way the Eagles’ receivers have disappeared from Carson Wentz’s huddle this year.

In what seemed like a Thanos snap of the fingers, the Birds are down to a former college quarterback and recently signed practice squad player as their starting wideouts in the playoffs. This is due to the devastating injuries to Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, and Desean Jackson.

However, if things go right for the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field today, the latter could find himself back on the playing field come next week.

DeSean Jackson Trending Towards Divisional Round Return

Philadelphia Eagles speedster DeSean Jackson has missed all but three games this season. The wideout just turned 33 years of age last month, and may very well be entering the twilight of his NFL career.

However, if you don’t think Jackson’s ability to stretch the field for the Eagles would add a jolt of excitement, explosiveness, and most importantly, production, then you’re sadly mistaken.

Jackson’s return to the lineup has been tossed around loosely for weeks on end now. However, it seems as if we have a near-guaranteed time frame for when the wideout will be back in action. That is, if the Eagles can handle business without him on Sunday.

A source told ESPN that Jackson is expected to rejoin the Eagles on the field this season should they make it into the divisional round of the playoffs.

When asked about Jackson’s potential return this year’s playoffs, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson stated, “he’s getting close.” From the video posted on Jackson’s Instagram shown below, we believe what Pederson had to say.

Carson Wentz Has Been Brilliant of Late

No matter how much Max Kellerman wants to convince you that Carson Wentz is bad, the stats and the fact that his team is playing today, says otherwise.

Despite losing his top three wide receivers and his starting running back for the majority of the season, Wentz has seemingly regained his pre-injury, near-MVP form from years past.

Over Wentz’s last five games, the Eagles quarterback has tossed 10 touchdowns to just one interception, all while averaging nearly 302 passing yards per game over that period.

Despite being undermanned at receiver, Wentz should be able to continue his brilliant play on Sunday against a more than questionable Seattle Seahawks secondary. Seattle finished 2019 with the sixth-worst pass defense in all of football.

Wentz will also have previously injured standouts such as Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz at his disposal come kickoff today, further expanding the likelihood that Wentz puts on a show for our viewing pleasure this afternoon.

