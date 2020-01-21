‘Zero’ Chance Tom Brady Stays With Patriots, Linked to Raiders, Per Analyst

Tom Brady added a lot of fuel to the fire in terms of free agent speculation when he decided to chat it up with Raiders owner Mark Davis while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas on Saturday. The future Hall of Fame quarterback will be entering free agency for the first time in his career and it’s starting to look like a real possibility he could leave the New England Patriots.

Even though he’s 42-years old and coming off his most disappointing season, there will likely be many teams interested in his services. Strong quarterback play is hard to come by and it might be worth the risk for a talented team to take a chance on Brady. James Stewart on Felger & Mazz at 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston “has a person who [he] trusts that is connected to Tom Bracy” who dropped some revealing information about Brady’s eventual free agency.

“Vegas, LA Chargers, Saints, [Indianapolis], Washington have all called on Brady,” host Michael Felger said of Stewart’s report.

The Los Angeles Chargers or Indianapolis Colts makes a good amount of sense for Brady because they both had veteran quarterbacks in 2019 who couldn’t lead their teams to the playoffs, but don’t have young successors waiting in the wings. The Raiders have Derek Carr, the Washington Redskins drafted Dwayne Haskins just a year ago and there’s little indication that Drew Brees will leave the New Orleans Saints.

‘Zero Percent’ Chance Returns to New England

It would’ve been unthinkable that Brady could play in anything other than a Patriots jersey. However, based on what Stewart had to say, the New England legend has already played his last game with the team.

“This person also kind of told me… ‘zero percent chance Brady comes back to New England’,” Stewart said.

Stewart went on to mention that he’s not sure if he believes that part, but it’s from a source who he trusts. It seems like an exaggeration that Brady is completely ruling out the Patriots. He’s a legend in New England and it would probably be difficult for him to let that go if the team wants to bring him back.

NFL Insider Links Brady to Chargers

The Raiders have been the team that Tom Brady has been linked to the most. Even UFC president Dana White, who is a Patriots fan, thinks it could happen. That said, Brady is a California boy at heart and there could be a big opening in Los Angeles. According to Jason La Canfora at CBS Sports, Brady has a good shot of landing with the Chargers:

“I’ve long heard this spot would hold unique appeal with Brady and have done significant reporting on it since. His trainers and infrastructure are already in SoCal, his family would be a very short private plane ride away, he enjoyed living in Malibu before, holds off-season workouts at USC.”

Brady is very much more than an athlete. He’s got his hand in a number of projects and as La Canfora pointed out, Southern California may be the best place for him. The NFL insider also added that it would benefit the NFL greatly:

“The NFL office would be doing private cartwheels. Stan Kroenke, who is building that $4B stadium in Inglewood, would be overjoyed. If Brady does actually leave New England, this would be top of his list from everything I gather (and that list would not be very long).”

The Raiders would be an interesting destination for Brady, but it wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense for the team considering their youth. The Chargers are a seasoned team that could be a better quarterback away from making a deep playoff run.

