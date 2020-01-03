Ravens’ Justin Tucker Might be NFL’s Most Consistent Player

The Baltimore Ravens get a lot of publicity for their big name players on offense and defense, but kicker Justin Tucker doesn’t get nearly as much on special teams in spite of being one of the best at his position.

In fact, Tucker is nothing if not a model of complete consistency for the team. Since 2016, the Ravens’ kicker has put up the same amount of points right through to 2019. It’s a great stat that was recently brought to light by Bo Smolka.

One of the more amazing #NFL statistics you will see: Total points in each of the past four years for #Ravens K Justin Tucker: 2016: 141

2017: 141

2018: 141

2019: 141 — Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) January 2, 2020

Tucker has been great this season, but it’s not as if he hasn’t been just as great in other years recently. Arguably, he has been the best kicker in the game over this period thanks to this ability to be durable.

More than that, though, Tucker could be the most consistent player in the entire league. It’s hard to imagine anyone being able to match if not repeat this type of production

Justin Tucker Stats

Since joining the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Tucker has arguably been the best kicker in the game. He’s nailed an impressive 90.8% of his kicks so far in his career. He’s been a three time Pro Bowl player as well as a three time All-Pro kicker. Tucker has made 265 total field goals in his illustrious career, and shows no signs of slowing down at 30 years old.

These numbers only serve to prove how Tucker has not only been great, but has sustained success at a position that is nearly impossible to find any type of consistency at in the league. In a time when kickers can’t find accuracy, Tucker has been the exception to the rule so very amazingly.

Ravens Making Statements in 2019

Though they haven’t had to rely on Tucker to win them as many games, this season, Baltimore has been making the most of the opportunities on their schedule. The Ravens have beaten some of the best teams on their schedule this season in order to crack the 11-2 mark. It’s not easy to beat the Seahawks on the road, nor is it easy to beat the 49ers. In addition to those wins, Baltimore has also beaten the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and most recently down the stretch, the Buffalo Bills. Those are some of the best of the best thus far this season.

With an impressive body of work as a whole, the Ravens have made statements not only in the fact that they have won, but how they have gotten the job done. The offense has put up points and yards, while the defense has managed to keep the opposition in check as well. That type of two-headed attack only proves how dangerous the Ravens have been and could be the rest of the way.

Having the best kicker in the game is also a reason the team could become an easy Super Bowl favorite when all is said and done. Tucker can be counted on to keep delivering with these numbers considered.

READ NEXT: How Lamar Jackson’s Numbers Compare With Patrick Mahomes