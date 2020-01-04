Ravens Set to Roll Into Playoffs as NFL’s Hottest Team

As the NFL playoff slate heats up, a popular question becomes which team should be considered the favorite to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

For many reasons, the Baltimore Ravens have been seen as the easy answer. Folks think given their elite play on offense, opportunistic defense and quality special teams, Baltimore could be a force.

Interestingly, though, those are only a few of the reasons the Ravens should be considered favorites. Perhaps the biggest is how much momentum they will roll into the 2020 postseason with.

In terms of teams in the AFC, the Ravens have been the hottest squad coming in, given their 8-0 record. Only the 7-1 Kansas City Chiefs have a better mark.

AFC Playoff teams, last 8 games: Ravens 8-0

Chiefs 7-1

Titans 5-3

Texans 5-3

Bills 4-4

Patriots 4-4 — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 4, 2020

Momentum can mean everything or nothing at all, but at the very least, the team will roll into the playoffs with plenty of confidence given this mark.

Odds Show Ravens a Super Bowl Favorite

Interestingly enough, the Ravens could be the overwhelming favorites to take home the Lombardi Trophy according to ESPN FPI. As ESPN’s Jamison Hensley shared, that metric sees Baltimore as the hands-down favorite to win the title at nearly 35.5%.

Best chance to win the Super Bowl: Ravens 35.5%

Chiefs 22.1%

49ers 18.7%

Saints 6.6%

Packers 6.1%

Patriots 4.9%

Vikings 2.3%

Eagles 1.2%

Texans 1.1%

Seahawks 0.8%

Titans 0.5%

Bills 0.2% Source: ESPN’s Football Power Index — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 30, 2019

Interestingly enough, the Kansas City Chiefs came in second position at 22.1%, but to the Ravens, they were a distant second. Third was the San Francisco 49ers at 18.7%. Other chic contenders, such as the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers didn’t even hit double digits.

Obviously, as this shows, the Ravens are huge favorites heading into the postseason. That only be more true given how good they have looked coming into the playoffs.

Chiefs Remain Ravens Biggest Hurdle

Given how hot both teams have looked, it’s obvious the road through the AFC postseason and the eventual Super Bowl might still travel through Kansas City. Baltimore has already beaten the New England Patriots this year, and the Patriots have run hot and cold in 2019. The one game they have lost in frustrating fashion was their contest against the Chiefs, which was a road game. If there’s a team that does match up with the Ravens, it’s the Chiefs, who possess plenty of the same elements that make Baltimore successful in a young, exciting quarterback and a fun offense.

Is Ravens-Chiefs rematch a possible AFC title game contender? It’s possible, so stay tuned. If it happens, the Ravens would host the game in Baltimore, which could give them a significant advantage.

Ravens Making Statements in 2019

As the numbers show, the Ravens have beaten some of the best teams on their schedule this season in order to set this mark. It’s not easy to beat the Seahawks on the road, nor is it easy to beat the 49ers. In addition to those wins, Baltimore has also beaten the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and most recently in a huge battle of solid teams, the Buffalo Bills. Those are some of the best of the best thus far this season.

With an impressive body of work as a whole, the Ravens have made statements not only in the fact that they have won, but how they have gotten the job done. The offense has put up points and yards, while the defense has managed to keep the opposition in check as well. That type of two-headed attack only proves how dangerous the Ravens have been and could be the rest of the way.

As the playoffs come into sharper focus, it’s clear the Ravens will have a big advantage over their competition in terms of home field advantage in addition to all the winning they have done giving them confidence. It remains to be seen how big of an impact it will make, but for right now, it’s merely another positive to note.

