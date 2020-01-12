49ers vs. Seahawks/Packers Prediction: Playoff Betting Line & Pick

The San Francisco 49ers made their first playoff appearance since 2013 in Saturday’s Divisional Round bout against the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the 49ers come away victorious, but they also dominated their opponents in similar fashion to the way they have all season, pounding the rock and playing dominant defense.

Now the 49ers will have to shift their focus to next Sunday when they will be welcoming either the Seattle Seahawks or the Green Bay Packers into Levi’s Stadium for the NFC Conference Championship game.

When and Where: 49ers vs. Seahawks or Packers

Location: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA) Date: Sunday, 1/19 Time: 6:40 pm Coverage: FOX



Follow the Heavy on Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Matchup Preview

San Francisco 49ers Outlook

The San Francisco 49ers absolutely manhandled the Minnesota Vikings in Saturday’s Divisional Round matchup. After being seemingly deligated to backup duties for much of the latter part of the regular season, the 49ers unleashed running back Tevin Coleman to the tune of 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, San Francisco demonstrated the same superb traits that have them ranked as one of the league’s most lethal units in all of football. Minnesota mustered up a mear seven first-downs against the ‘9ers, the third-fewest first downs in a playoff game in NFL history.

Rookie Nick Bosa recorded two sacks, while Richard Sherman picked off Kirk Cousins, and then let him know about it. Speaking of Cousins, he was held to 172 passing yards. However, the most eye-popping statistic falls on Dalvin Cook and the nearly zero-impact he had on the game. The 49ers stout defense held Cook to an abysmal 18 yards on nine carries.

While the 49ers certainly dominated, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will undoubtedly need to improve his play in the Conference Championship. Jimmy G threw for just 131 passing yards, while registering one touchdown and one interception apiece. Garoppolo did, however, get the playoff monkey off his back, getting his first win in the month of January as a starting quarterback.

Betting Odds & Trends

SF 49ers (TBD) vs. SEA or GB (TBD) Over/Under: TBD



*All odds are courtesy of OddsShark

SF 49ers Trends

5-2 ATS in their last 7 games. 14-3 SU in their last 17 games. 6-1-1 ATS in their last 8 games in the month of January.



READ NEXT: Richard Sherman Trolls Kirk Cousins Following Crucial Interception