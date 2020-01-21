Ben Simmons Makes NBA History, Posts Amazing Stat in Sixers’ Win

The Ben Simmons haters have been jamming up the sports-talk radio lines all month. Save that noise for another week.

Fresh off his Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor, Simmons guided the Sixers to a 117-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on MLK Day to increase the team’s winning streak to four straight games.

The Sixers guard made history in the process (pun intended) as he finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists and five steals in the game. The 34 points tied a career-high for Simmons while he also became the first player in NBA history to post such a stat line.

His head coach called him “ridiculously dominant” as he recorded his fourth triple-double of the season. Simmons even played a little point-center against the Nets. He made 12-of-14 from the field and went 10-of-14 from the foul line. Ridiculously dominant indeed.

“Just giving my guys defensive energy, pushing the ball, communicating, just using my voice on the floor,” Simmons said after the game, via The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. “I just came in with that mindset to win. I know it’s going to be tough every time we play a team like this. I just wanted to win.”

Simmons Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Minutes before the Sixers and Nets tipped off, the league announced that Ben Simmons was the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Simmons averaged 21.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists in four games played, along with tallying three double-doubles for the week.

“It’s a blessing, but I’ve got a lot more work to do,” Simmons said of winning the award, per The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. “It’s great to get individual accolades. But I was team success.”

The Sixers went 3-1 during Simmons’ dominant stretch with their lone loss coming on Jan. 13 against the Indiana Pacers. Simmons and the Sixers will travel to Toronto next to take on the Raptors on Jan. 22.

It’s been a wild year for Simmons as his many critics have drawn ire with his unwillingness to take more jump shots, specifically three-pointers. He currently ranks eighth-place among guards in Eastern Conference All-Star voting. The 23-year-old is averaging 15.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game in 42 games. All-Star rosters will be revealed on Jan. 23.

Kendall Jenner Back with Sixers Star Player?

It appears Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner are once again an item. The two were spotted hanging out together on Sunday in New York, per the gossip blog Just Jared.

Jenner, a famous supermodel and member of the Kardashian clan, has been dating Simmons on and off since May 2018. Rumors that their romance was back on first surfaced on New Year’s Eve when the couple was seen ringing in the new year at a club in downtown Philadelphia.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Spend New Year's Eve Together https://t.co/kALPaGYTN8 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 1, 2020

According to E! News, Jenner has been “quietly traveling back and forth to see Ben in Philadelphia.” Jenner was also been spotted sitting courtside in December at Sixers games and cheering Simmons on.

