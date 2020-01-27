How to Stream “Dear Basketball”: Watch Kobe Bryant’s Film [Video]

“Dear Basketball” is Kobe Bryant’s Oscar award-winning short film and one of his many creations to live on as his legacy.

But how can you watch “Dear Basketball”? Can you stream Bryant’s film? You can watch Kobe Bryant’s film in full here or later in this post.

“Dear Basketball” is a love letter to Bryant’s sport and his profession. It is an animated short which depicts Bryant as a young boy and follows him through his career. The film is based on a letter and poem Bryant wrote when he decided it was time to retire. You can read the poem in full later in this post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kobe Bryant Won an Academy Award for “Dear Basketball” in 2018

Dear Basketball – Kobe BryantRIP Kobe Bryant 1978–2020 Dear Basketball, From the moment I started rolling my dad’s tube socks And shooting imaginary Game-winning shots In the Great Western Forum I knew one thing was real: I fell in love with you. A love so deep I gave you my all — From my mind & body To my spirit & soul. As a six-year-old boy Deeply in love with you I never saw the end of the tunnel. I only saw myself Running out of one. And so I ran. I ran up and down every court After every loose ball for you. You asked for my hustle I gave you my heart Because it came with so much more. I played through the sweat and hurt Not because challenge called me But because YOU called me. I did everything for YOU Because that’s what you do When someone makes you feel as Alive as you’ve made me feel. You gave a six-year-old boy his Laker dream And I’ll always love you for it. But I can’t love you obsessively for much longer. This season is all I have left to give. My heart can take the pounding My mind can handle the grind But my body knows it’s time to say goodbye. And that’s OK. I’m ready to let you go. I want you to know now So we both can savor every moment we have left together. The good and the bad. We have given each other All that we have. And we both know, no matter what I do next I’ll always be that kid With the rolled up socks Garbage can in the corner :05 seconds on the clock Ball in my hands. 5 … 4 … 3 … 2 … 1 Love you always, Kobe 2020-01-27T08:15:54.000Z

Kobe Bryant became the first athlete to win an Academy Award. He earned the honor for his short film, “Dear Basketball,” which was based on his retirement letter and poem. As Bryant said goodbye to basketball, many are looking for a way to watch his film as a way to say goodbye to Kobe. The film is available to watch for free here or in this post.

Bryant won the Oscar in 2018 for Best Animated Short Film.

“It was pretty surreal to see myself animated,” Bryant told The New York Times after the short was nominated. “I once dreamed of having a signature Nike shoe, but I never thought I’d be animated by Glen Keane — that pretty much tops everything!”

Keane was a Disney animator.

“‘Dear Basketball’ illustrated the poem Bryant wrote in 2015 as a farewell to the sport he loved; it served as his announcement that the 2015-16 season would be his last,” The New York Times reported. “In the poem, recognizing that his body can no longer bear the game’s demands, he accepts the inevitably of retirement. Keane’s rough pencil drawings depict Bryant as both a Los Angeles Lakers superstar and as a small boy, executing the same leaps and dribbling maneuvers. The film, featuring a score by the composer John Williams, won both the Academy Award for best animated short in 2018 and the Annie Award, the animation industry’s most prestigious prize.”

“Dear Basketball” Was Based on Bryant’s Retirement Letter to the NBA & Poem

Here is the front page of tomorrow’s paper and special section remembering Kobe Bryant: pic.twitter.com/FgRuABMZq4 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 27, 2020

The film was animated by Disney animator Glen Keane, who Bryant approached after seeing his film, “Duet,” according to The New York Times.

“Animation can capture the emotion in the story in a much more compelling, visual way than live action,” Bryant said in a 2017 interview.

Here is Kobe’s full poem:

Dear Basketball, From the moment

I started rolling my dad’s tube socks

And shooting imaginary

Game-winning shots

In the Great Western Forum

I knew one thing was real: I fell in love with you. A love so deep I gave you my all —

From my mind & body

To my spirit & soul. As a six-year-old boy

Deeply in love with you

I never saw the end of the tunnel.

I only saw myself

Running out of one. And so I ran.

I ran up and down every court

After every loose ball for you.

You asked for my hustle

I gave you my heart

Because it came with so much more. I played through the sweat and hurt

Not because challenge called me

But because YOU called me.

I did everything for YOU

Because that’s what you do

When someone makes you feel as

Alive as you’ve made me feel. You gave a six-year-old boy his Laker dream

And I’ll always love you for it.

But I can’t love you obsessively for much longer.

This season is all I have left to give.

My heart can take the pounding

My mind can handle the grind

But my body knows it’s time to say goodbye. And that’s OK.

I’m ready to let you go.

I want you to know now

So we both can savor every moment we have left together.

The good and the bad.

We have given each other

All that we have. And we both know, no matter what I do next

I’ll always be that kid

With the rolled up socks

Garbage can in the corner

:05 seconds on the clock

Ball in my hands.

5 … 4 … 3 … 2 … 1 Love you always,

Kobe

READ NEXT: Kobe Bryant’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

