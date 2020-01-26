Super Bowl Sunday Date 2020: When Is the Chiefs-49ers Game?

Fans looking to watch the Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will have to wait one more week as it is not today, Sunday, January 26. The Super Bowl date is Sunday, February 2nd with a start time of 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

The good news is you do have an option to watch football today as the NFL’s Pro Bowl kicks off at 3 p.m. Eastern on ABC and ESPN. The Pro Bowl is the NFL’s version of an all-star game with one exception: Chiefs and Niners’ players will not be featured in the game since they are preparing for the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl Opening Night officially kicks off the week with both teams meeting with the media in prime time. The media night takes place on Monday, January 27th at 7 p.m. Eastern on NFL Network. There may not be a game this week, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid explained it is still a workweek for the team.

“It was a matter of getting back into the swing of things,” Reid noted, per USA Today. “You don’t have the time right now to do all of that [celebration]. You have the time initially, but the guys were back in to work, and the coaches were back in, the next day. The players came in like a normal week. You have to put it behind you relatively quick. But, like they know, there is a whole offseason to do all of that. Right now, they’re pretty focused in.”

Who Is in the Super Bowl Halftime Show? Jennifer Lopez & Shakira

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headline the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. Lopez noted that it is a significant moment for two Latin women to be featured in the biggest sporting event of the year.

“I am excited,” Lopez told Variety. “I think there’s not a musical artist in the world that doesn’t dream of performing at the Super Bowl…Me and Shakira together. We’re both excited to have been given the opportunity to do that, as two Latin women, in Miami. I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary. I think that’s going to be an amazing moment. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are. All of us, because we’re in this together.”

The Super Bowl Features the Chiefs’ Explosive Offense Against the 49ers’ Top Defense

The Super Bowl features two contrasting styles as Patrick Mahomes leads an explosive Chiefs offense against a stout Niners defense. Kansas City will also have to find an answer for a 49ers offense that features multiple running backs that have thrived this season.

Niners’ pass rusher Nick Bosa will look to disrupt Mahomes from the pocket, but it will be a challenge given the Chiefs quarterback can also hurt teams with his legs. Mahomes credited his teammates for the opportunity to play for a championship.

“I’ve been blessed to be in a great situation with a lot of great football players and coaches around me,” Mahomes explained, per ESPN. “From day one, I’ve been expected to go out there and be who I am.”