Ex-Teammate Believes Tom Brady Won’t Be Back With Patriots Next Season

At least one former teammate of Tom Brady‘s believes he’s done with the New England Patriots after this season.

Damien Woody, who played for the Patriots from 1999 until 2003, predicted that Brady’s final game with the Patriots will be during this year’s postseason. The former offensive lineman also went so far as to say that he wouldn’t be shocked if the Patriots faltered against the Tennessee Titans in this weekend’s Wild Card game.

Woody stated as such while appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up!,” via Ricky Doyle of NESN:

“I think we’re looking at the end. I think this is going to be the end of Tom Brady in a Patriots uniform. I do,” Woody said. “This hasn’t been the typical Patriots run heading into the playoffs. Usually around Thanksgiving, they’ve figured it out, got their identity, they’re hot going into the playoffs. I mean, they’re coming off a loss at home — a must-win game to get the second seed — to the Miami Dolphins, where Tom Brady didn’t look well at all. The Patriots have a very thin margin for error. If their defense isn’t on top of its game, they’re gonna lose. They’re going against a Tennessee Titans team that’s humming. Ryan Tannehill is humming.”

Brady is in the midst of the final year of his deal with the Patriots, meaning he’ll become a free agent for the first time in his 20-year career this offseason.

There has been much speculation regarding whether or not Brady will even return for the 2020 season. However, the 42-year-old quarterback has maintained that he’s not entering this weekend with the mindset that this might be his final game.

Brady Focused on Titans and Nothing Else

As mentioned earlier, the veteran quarterback refused to acknowledge that this could potentially be his last game at Foxboro as a member of the Patriots.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN:

“I’m not much for nostalgia. I’m just pretty focused on what I need to do. This week has felt pretty much like every other week for the last 20 years,” Brady said Thursday.

The six-time Super Bowl champion refused to acknowledge the mere possibility that this could be his final home game in New England.

“I haven’t thought about those things. I wouldn’t be thinking about those things anyway. It’s felt like a normal week for me,” he answered. “I just approach practice like I always have, and try to do the best I can do. That’s what I’m going to do this weekend as well.”

Bart Scott Says Chargers Are Perfect For Brady

Speaking of Brady’s possible future in 2020, former NFL linebacker Bart Scott also appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up!” and argued that the Los Angeles Chargers are the perfect landing spot for the veteran quarterback.

“Well, if we’re going to play quarterback musical chairs and we think maybe Philip Rivers is going to go to the Colts, I think the perfect destination for Tom Brady would be the Chargers,” Scott said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up!” show. “You talk about their skill set. He’d be going home. They’re going to their new stadium this year. They need to fill that stadium. They’re not filling a soccer stadium. So when they move there, you talk about creating some sizzle. There’s a lot of Patriots fans that are out on the West Coast, he’s a West Coast guy.”

The Chargers are expected to move on from Philip Rivers after this season. They were a playoff team last season and it doesn’t hurt that Brady is originally from the state of California.

If Brady does opt to play one more season and it’s not in New England, the Chargers would be the most logical choice.