Texans vs. Ravens/Chiefs: Spread, Odds & Prediction Divisional Round

The Texans will take on either the Ravens or Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. We will have the opening odds as soon as the matchup is set. Houston is expected to be a road underdog against either Kansas City or Baltimore.

If the Patriots defeat the Titans, the Texans would face the Ravens in the next round. A Titans upset means the Texans are headed to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs.

The Ravens enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed and will have home-field advantage as long as they are in the playoffs. Baltimore is a remarkable 10-5-1 against the spread rewarding bettors throughout the season, per OddsShark. The total has hit the over in nine of their 16 regular-season contests. Lamar Jackson is still looking for his first playoff win and wants to avenge his so-so performance from last postseason.

“That game still motivates me,” Jackson told ESPN. “I still haven’t played my second playoff game yet. … That game is over with. We’ve been having a great year this year. We just got to keep it going. I want a Super Bowl. I’m not worried about that. That was my rookie season.”

The Ravens Are the Super Bowl Favorites Heading Into the Postseason

Vegas expects the Super Bowl champion to come out of the AFC as the Ravens are the favorites at +220 while the Chiefs are second in the odds at +375, per OddsShark. The Texans were well down the list in the odds at No. 9 with +4000 odds. It will be interesting to see who each team faces in the Divisional Round.

Kansas City is the No. 2 seed and went 11-5 against the spread this season. Chiefs games were split evenly between the over and under at eight games each. Kansas City will have a massive home-field advantage for the Divisional Round against whoever they face thanks to the Dolphins win over the Dolphins in Week 17.