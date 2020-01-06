Titans Pro Bowler Trolls Tom Brady Following Playoff Loss

The Tennessee Titans are feeling pretty good after eliminating the New England Patriots.

Following the Titans’ 20-13 victory over the Patriots in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Taylor Lewan trolled quarterback Tom Brady for his Instagram hype video. Entering the game, Brady took to Instagram on Sunday morning to post one epic video about the animal kingdom and how the Titans have awoken the lion.

That lion being of course, Brady.

Well, Lewan responded with his own epic Instagram post. It’s the same video that Brady posted, except with one NSFW response. Long story short, Lewan is a hyena that just prayed on the lion.

The Titans definitely made life miserable for the six-time Super Bowl champion. It was the first time in Brady’s playoff career that he failed to throw a touchdown in a game while also throwing a pick-six.

Tennessee should definitely feel good about this one. They were a No. 6 seed that marched right into Brady’s home stadium and soundly defeated him. It’s the first time in seven years that Brady has lost a home playoff game and the first time in 10 years that he’ll go a postseason without winning a single playoff game.

Not a bad accomplishment, indeed.

Robert Kraft Comments on Tom Brady’s future

We’ve heard what Brady and head coach Bill Belichick had to say regarding the veteran quarterback’s future. Now we finally have the team owner providing comment on Brady’s future.

Robert Kraft finally broke his silence on the quarterback’s future, basically saying that Brady controls his own future — and signaling that the QB is the one who dictates whether or not he’ll be back in New England.

Via NBC Sports:

“Before the season started it was very important to Tom that he be free to do whatever he wanted at the end of the year. You know what I said to myself? That any person who plays 20 years for this team and helps us get to six Super Bowls, and been really selfless, has earned that right. I love the young man like he’s part of my family. Blood family. Anyone who’s done that has earned the right to control his future after 20 years. And you know, my hope and prayer is number one, he plays for the Patriots. Or number two, he retires. He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do and what’s in his own best personal interest.” “I’m thinking of all that, of all the quarterbacks who went elsewhere, and I just hope and believe that Tom . . . he is so special that he’s earned the right to do what’s best for him . . . But I just hope and pray we fit into his plans. He is unique in the kind of leader he is, his work ethic, his selfless nature, everything. Think about it: He’s been with us 20 percent of the life of the NFL.”

Which Team Will Brady Play With Next Season?

This is starting to feel like a game of “he says, she says.” When Brady provided his own postgame comments following the Titans loss, it felt as if he was placing the power in the hands of Kraft and Belichick on whether or not he’ll return to the Patriots.

The 42-year-old quarterback clearly wants to play next season, but the major question is, with which team?