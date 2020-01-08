Tom Brady Shoots Down Retirement in Instagram Post

Tom Brady will be back on the field for the 2020 NFL season and the source of the breaking news is the quarterback himself. Brady took to Instagram to let fans know “I still have more to prove” but the bigger question is what jersey the quarterback will be wearing next season.

“You dont always win,” Brady noted on Instagram. “You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

Brady also used the present tense when referring to the Patriots, writing that “Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium” when discussing his career so far with the franchise.

“I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way,” Brady explained in the post. “Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt).”

Brady Has Been Vague About What Team He Will Play For in 2020

Aside from avoiding the use of past tense to refer to the Patriots, Brady does little to indicate where he will play next season. Brady was vague about his intentions after the Patriots’ loss to the Titans in the Wild Card round.

“I love the Patriots,” Brady noted, per ESPN. “It’s the greatest organization. Playing for Mr. [Robert] Kraft all these years, and for Coach [Bill] Belichick, there’s nobody who’s had a better career, I would say, than me — just being with them. So I’m very blessed. I don’t know what the future looks like, so I’m not going to predict it.”

Brady Has Been Linked to the Chargers, Colts, Raiders & Bears as Potential Free Agent Landing Spots

For the first time in his career, Brady will have complete control of where he plays next season. As part of his previous contract, the Patriots gave up the ability to franchise tag the quarterback.

Brady is sure to have no shortage of suitors and NBC Sports’ Peter King listed the Colts, Chargers and Raiders among the teams that could have interest in signing the veteran quarterback.

The Chargers might view Brady as the billboard to sell PSLs in new SoFi Stadium, opening next season. The Colts, assuming Andrew Luck stays retired, might view Brady as the on-field mentor for Jacoby Brissett for a year or two. Where else? John Elway seems to have his passer of the future in Drew Lock, so Denver’s doubtful, but Elway’s a home-run swinger. Tennessee is doubtful too, after the emergence of Ryan Tannehill, but with Patriot-bred Jon Robinson as GM and Belichick protégé Mike Vrabel as coach, never say never. Chicago should be interested, but two years of Brady would be the end of Mitchell Trubisky, which the brass there seems loathe to do. Carolina’s in flux.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been mostly silent about Brady’s future with the team. Belichick noted he was “not prepared” to discuss Brady’s future.

“Everybody’s situation on the team is different,” Belichick said, per Boston.com. “There are no two that are exactly the same. The future is the future for all of them just like it is for Tom … certainly, Tom is an iconic figure in this organization and nobody respects Tom more than I do.’’