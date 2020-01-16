Tom Brady’s Latest Social Media Post Leads to Speculation of Return

Tom Brady sure knows how to get fans riled up through social media.

The 42-year-old quarterback has been on the fence regarding whether or not he’ll return for the 2020 season. The New England Patriots quarterback had fans talking even more with this recent Instagram post.

While plugging Under Armour in a commercial he filmed for the apparel company, the six-time Super Bowl champion is seen wearing a Patriots helmet — despite the fact that he’s due to become a free agent in the offseason.

Brady could have filmed this Under Armour video in a regular football helmet — without the Patriots logo on it — but the fact that he did film it with Patriots apparel on lends credence to the idea that he could be leaning towards a return to New England.

Tom Brady’s Other Move

While Brady’s Under Armour video is an encouraging one for Patriots faithful, his other move isn’t so encouraging. That would be because the veteran quarterback has actually moved his permanent residence to Connecticut. In other words, he’s closer to the New York Giants‘ home stadium in East Rutherford than he is to Foxborough, Massachusetts.

As Dan Shulman of Heavy details:

“The chances of Brady returning next season took a bit of a turn in the wrong direction recently. According to one report, Brady and his family have moved into their brand new home in Greenwich, Connecticut and had their family suite at Gillette Stadium cleaned out. Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen put their Brookline, Massachusetts home on the market during the summer with a current asking price of $33 million. They had purchased the Greenwich home with the purpose of moving in following the season in New England. Though Brady will remain in the region, he is now much closer to New York than Foxborough and Boston where his career began.”

Brady and Gisele also cleaned out their suite at Gillette Stadium — not exactly an encouraging sign considering Brady will be a free agent for the first time in his career this offseason.

Breaking: Tom Brady’s suite inside Gillette Stadium has been cleaned out and the Brady family has moved into their home in Greenwich, CT. Please credit @GregHillWEEI. — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) January 14, 2020

Tom Brady Refuses to Commit to 2020 Season

It also doesn’t help matters when Brady continues to give mixed signals on whether or not he’ll even play next season. After stating that he was unlikely to retire following the team’s postseason loss to the Tennessee Titans, Brady backtracked and indicated that he has yet to come to a concrete decision on a return for next season.

“We are a week removed from the end of our season,” Brady said to Jim Gray in his weekly spot on Westwood One (h/t ESPN). “There is a lot of time to figure these things out. I don’t think any player or team is ready to make any commitments at this point, and I’m sure as the offseason progresses those things will take care of themselves.” “The contract things, a week after the season, I would say these things haven’t even started to pick up,” Brady said. “It’s really not my concern at this point. It’s been about decompressing and resting my mind a little bit and resting my body and spending time with the people who have supported me over the last six months.”

Patriots fans will eagerly await Brady’s decision this offseason.