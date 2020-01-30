Tom Brady Finalizing Plans to Leave Patriots for AFC Rival

It is clear that the biggest storyline heading into the 2020 NFL offseason is where free agent Tom Brady will end up next season. After playing his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady appears to be testing the waters of free agency before making his decision.

While Brady isn’t officially a free agent until March 18, it appears the quarterback may have already made up his mind as to where he wants to play. On Thursday, rumors circulated out of Nashville that Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen was in town to look at private schools for his children, arriving in town on a private jet.

Hearing that Tom Brady is in town, visiting Montgomery Bell Academy with his son — Michael Gallagher (@MGsports_) January 30, 2020

Tennessee has been on the shortlist of teams reportedly interested in making a run at Brady and it’s likely the destination in which the quarterback would be most comfortable. Tennessee, coached by Brady’s friend and former teammate Mike Vrabel, has the offensive weapons to build around a quarterback along with a core suited for competing with some of the league’s best teams.

A quarterback like Brady would be the finishing touch and the Titans have the resources to pay him handsomely for a win-now campaign in 2020.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

What School Was Brady Looking at?

Brady and Bundchen were reportedly heading to Montgomery Bell Academy, a prestigious private school in Nashville for grades 7 through 12. That would mean he was exclusively looking for a place to enroll his eldest son, Jack, who turned 12 last year.

There was another report saying the couple was also looking at the Oak Hill School for Pre-K through 6th grade, which would include their other two children, Ben and Vivian.

Hearing it was just Gisele there. Not Tom Brady. #Patriots — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) January 30, 2020

These two schools are both prestigious private institutions with tuition hovering around $30,000 at MBA and $20,000 at Oak Hill.

Other Teams Interested in Brady

Any team with a chance to potentially sign the greatest quarterback of all time as a free agent would be crazy not to at least take a chance.

There are several franchises interested in making a run at Brady next year. Among the frontrunners are the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Titans as well.

NFL analyst Peter King also posed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a potential destination for Brady in 2020. And his reasoning isn’t that far-fetched. From his appearance with WEEI on Thursday:

“They have a pretty good offensive line and they’ve got two excellent receivers. They’ve got a really good young tight end, and they have a very imaginative head coach and offensive coordinator in the passing game. I can’t tell you absolutely what they would do or what they are going to do, but I can tell you that they are fascinating to me because Bruce Arians isn’t coaching forever. I think he is one of those guys that all quarterbacks say, ‘Man, it would be cool to work for Bruce Arians’ because he’s such a fun offensive mind.”

READ NEXT: NFL Analyst Predicts Where Tom Brady Will Play in 2020