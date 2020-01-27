Top 5 Players From Senior Bowl for Lions in NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions had a front row seat as the 2020 Senior Bowl played out over the weekend, with Matt Patricia and his staff leading the North team.

Patricia’s squad was able to net a commanding 34-17 win over the South team, and more than the win, the team got a closer look at several prospects that could matter for their draft board coming up in April.

Who’s performance during the game should have caught the attention of the Lions the most? Here’s a look at the names that stood out from the game that the Lions need to remember coming up during the draft.

Kenny Willekes, DE, Michigan State

The Michigan State star pass rusher showed up in a big way for the North squad, racking up a pair of sacks and showing off his versatility and explosion up front. The Lions, of course, need major help along their defensive line, but they could also use help at linebacker. Where would Willekes fit in that scheme? After what he showed in college, then during the week and then in the game, the team might simply have to take the plunge and find out, as he is a versatile weapon.

Darius Anderson, RB, TCU

The Lions have an explosive running back in Kerryon Johnson and a bruiser that emerged in Bo Scarbrough, but there could be a need for another running back in the offense. Anderson was one of the better standouts of the day, showing his ability to do a number of things running and catching. 130 total yards from scrimmage, a 75 yard touchdown and 43 yards rushing paint the picture of a guy who can do a little bit of everything.

Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

While Justin Herbert was named the MVP of the game and had a great week, he might go higher in the draft than the Lions want to allocate a pick for a quarterback. Gordon, though, could give the Lions a player that would be around a little later that the team could snap up. With 2 touchdowns and 69 total yards passing, Gordon was able to make an impact on the game and show his talent. Gordon was a player for the Lions to watch going in, and it’s safe to say he didn’t disappoint.

Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

The Lions could need to find another wide receiver to complement the players they already have on the roster. Davis showed up in a big way for the North team, collecting 53 yards through the air. At 6-1, Davis has decent size and is someone that could figure in huge for the Lions in terms of depth for the group at receiver. He showed enough tools for the team to get a good look at him this week.

Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

With an interception in the game, Harrison saved his best performance for the bright lights of competition, and the Lions should have been all eyes. The team needs help at the linebacker spot, and the fact that Harrison was able to generate a turnover should be a huge fact to consider. Detroit simply doesn’t get those from linebacker, so Harrison, as a player from just down the road, could make sense as a quality option.

