Warriors’ Stephen Curry on Mark Jackson and Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been on the shelf since late October of 2019. On November 1, 2019, NBA.com reported that Stephen Curry underwent surgery on his broken left hand, and the Golden State Warriors expect him to miss three months, but expect a full recovery.

Curry’s injury occurred with 8:31 left in the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns as he came up in pain after being sandwiched between two sun defenders en route to the rim. He would come down head first and tried to use his hand to brace his fall, and Suns center Aron Baynes came down on Curry’s hand.

“Aron Baynes came up after the game and just wanted to know how Steph was doing,” Steve Kerr said. “You could tell he felt really bad. It’s just a random basketball play, so stuff happens.”

Earlier this week, Nathan Beighle of bluemanhoop.com reported that the Warriors expect the two-time MVP to make his return on March 1, 2020. As of now, that date will be a home game against the Washington Wizards.

Stephen Curry on Mark Jackson and Steve Kerr

It has been heavily documented that former Warriors head coach Mark Jackson helped development arguably the best scoring backcourt tandem in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. During his three years in the Bay Area Jackson posted a 121-109 record and led the Warriors to back to back playoff appearances for the first time in more than 20 years. However, Warriors management didn’t see it as good enough for Jackson to keep his job. On May 6, 2014, the Warriors fired Jackson and decided to hire Steve Kerr as his replacement. The following season, Kerr would lead the Warriors to their first championship in decades. They would then go on to win 3 championships in 5 seasons.

Stephen Curry was recently on All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson and during this week’s episode, Curry was asked what it was like to play for Mark Jackson and Steve Kerr.

“They are very similar in the sense that they are super competitive. They both obviously come from their playing backgrounds where they know what it is like to be a player. They know what you go through on a daily basis, how to communicate, and little touch stuff that only a player would know,” said Curry.

“The biggest difference is for Mark [Jackson] we were young and unproven and had to create an identity. Create an edge for us that gave us the confidence to walk on the floor and we could be anything on any given night. He is an unbelievable motivator in terms of the way he can articulate himself and give some type of fuel on a nightly basis. He would come in the locker and we would talk about X’s and O’s, but then we would talk about life for five minutes. For young guys like us at the time, we needed all that edge in competitiveness and a guy that would go to war for you in the media,” Curry said. “Sometimes it was to the detriment of those upstair [Warriors management] we were all grinding to get to that next level and he helped us get there. There is no secret I didn’t want him fired when it went down with Bob Meyers, Joe Lacob, and Peter Guber. They wanted to make a decision and brought in Steve [Kerr].”

Curry on playing for Kerr.

“Coach [Steve] Kerr is special. He is wise in terms of how to manage people. That’s a big thing in the league. No matter if who is the first guy or the 15th guy you got to be able to honest, set expectations, and figure the best way to get things out of guys. Anybody that played for him will tell you that he will tell you where you are at. You will always know if you get a couple of DMP’s, he is going to tell why and always keep you engaged.

