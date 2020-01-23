FS1 Analyst Responds to O’Shea Jackson Jr Calling him out

On Wednesday night Just Mercy star O’Shea Jackson Jr responded to Clippers coach Doc Rivers’ comments of he jokingly not knowing ‘Who he is.

“Who? That’s the point. Nah, everyone has their opinion on that. We have no problem with that we belong where we are. My mom always said you are where you’re supposed to be. We’re right where we’re supposed to be,” Rivers stated.

Jackson Jr would tweet the response, “Lmfao!!!! N**** asked who I am !!!! Oh, I promise Doc. You will know me bro. You will know me. I’m putting in my work. I’m stacking my resume. And I promise I will be as annoying as Marcellus Wiley. You will know me bruh. Mark my words homie,” tweeted Jackson Jr.

Marcellus Wiley Responds to O’Shea Jackson Jr.

It has well documented that FS1 [Fox Sports 1] analyst Marcellus Wiley is a die-hard Los Angeles Clippers fan and during O’Shea Jackson Jr responding to Clippers head coach Doc Rivers he mentioned Wiley in his tweet as he promised to be as annoying as Wiley is cheering for the Clippers.

Wiley would respond to Jackson Jr via Twitter with the message, “Who is O’Shea Jackson Jr.???” Doc Rivers is cold for that one. He ain’t nothing but a Faker Fan. Another damn historian.”

Jackson Jr’s father Ice Cube also chimed in with the message to Wiley, “Watch ya mouth you Zipper fan!!!”