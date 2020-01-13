Watch The Official Countdown Video for McGregor vs. Cerrone

The UFC has just released the countdown video for UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone. On Jan. 18, Conor “Notorious” McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will finally settle the score. Ever since a press conference in 2015, McGregor and Cerrone have been on each other’s radars. Although both fighters have taken different career paths since that fateful day, their trails have finally intersected.

Here is the official UFC 246 Countdown video for McGregor vs. Cowboy:

The Main Card Is Loaded With Many Intriguing Storylines

Fans around the globe have anticipated the match between Notorious and Cowboy for years. Their bout on Jan. 18 will mark McGregor’s return to the Octagon after a year-long hiatus. It is his first fight since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov, a match that ended up being the most successful PPV for the UFC in history.

Cowboy is entering the black cage on the heels of two losses, and he will try and do what he always wants to do: put on a show for the fans. There are massive stakes for both fighters in this welterweight match. If McGregor wins, he will be able to prove a lot of doubters wrong. He’ll also have numerous options for his next fight, including Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. And if Cowboy wins, his star power will skyrocket, and he will keep his name in the conversation for a top contender fight.

UFC 246 is more than just about McGregor and Cowboy. In the co-main event, former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm will enter the Octagon for the first time since her TKO loss to double-champ Amanda Nunes. It will be Holm’s chance to prove to the world that she’s ready to climb the ladder again to another title shot. She will be taking on Raquel Pennington, a woman she has fought and beat once before.

The main card will also feature Anthony Pettis. He is dropping back down to a weight class that he knows well, lightweight. He will be taking on Brazilian fighter Carlos Diego Ferreira, in a fight that will showcase if Pettis is ready to work towards a shot at a title that he once called his own.

The Main Card Starts At 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET on Jan. 18 via ESPN+ PPV

Here is the official main card lineup for UFC 246:

Welterweight Main Event: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Women’s Bantamweight Co-Maint Event: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Heavyweight bout: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Green

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Lightweight Belt: Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

