2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game Rosters

The NBA’s 2020 All-Star game takes place on Friday night in Chicago. Let’s take a look at the two teams facing off:

Team Wilbon

Rapper/actor Common will be the captain on ESPN’s Michael Wilbon. Here’s a list of who will be on the Chicago-native’s team:

Captain: Common

Common Bad Buddy (recording artist)

Hannibal Burress (actor)

Kane Brown (singer/artist)

Jon Batiste (musician/lead in the band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Alex Moffat (actor, Saturday Night Live)

Chef Jose Andres (chef)

Famous Los (comedian)

Jidenna (recording artist)

Chelsea Grey (WNBA)

Quentin Richardson (former NBA player)

Team Stephen A

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is the coach on the opposing sideline. His captain is Chance The Rapper, who is from Chicago.

Quavo (rapper, recording artist)

Taylor Bennett (rapper, recording artist)

LaRoyce Hawkins (actor, Chicago PD )

Anthony “Spice” Adams (actor, comedian, former NFL defensive tackle)

Marc Lasry (co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks)

Ronnie 2K (marketing director at 2K Sports)

Katelyn Ohashi (gymnast)

Lil Rel Howery (actor, comedian)

A’ja Wilson (WNBA)

Darius Miles (former NBA player)

Which Players are Competing in the 3-Point Contest?

After Damian Lillard injured his groin, Devin Booker was selected to replace him in the 3-point contest (as well as the All-Star game).

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

Davis Bertans, Washington Wizards

Devonte’ Graham, Charlotte Hornets

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Who Will Win the 3-Point Event?

Oddsmakers have Duncan Robinson as the favorite in some books, though Joe Harris is listed as the favorite in New Jersey and Pennsylvania sportsbooks (likely due to location and anticipation of bettors betting on a local candidate).

’m not putting money against Davis Bertans. For those who have been watching the Wizards all season (like myself), witnessing the power forward take down the contest would not be surprising.

Bertans, who arrived in Washington as a result of Marcus Morris backing out a verbal agreement with the Spurs, is a competitor. He’s not the type of guy who is just happy to be in Chicago for the event; he wants to win it. The 27-year-old was asked about the possibility of playing in the 3-point contest last month (prior to getting the official invite) and was asked by The Athletic’s Fred Katz if he would do it. Bertans said he would and that he would “probably win” the event.

Wizards coach Scott Brook believes a perfect score is a real possibility.

“I think he wins it. Yeah, he has an effortless stroke and I think it’s also a stamina issue. And I think he’s as good of a shooter (as) I’ve ever been around and he has the range and he doesn’t jump high on his jump shot,” Brook said.

Brook has coached two All-Star games and he’s seen the type of activities players can get into. He’d bank on Bertans getting some rest the night before.

“You know what?” Brooks added. “He’s probably gonna stay in the night before, as well. … I’ve coached two (All-Star Games), and there’s a lot of activities. The rested team usually wins.”