UFC’s Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Faces Curtis Blaydes in a Sumo Wrestling Match [WATCH]

Two UFC titans faced off in an unconventional way. Former title challenger and knockout artist Anthony “Rumble” Johnson battled it out against top heavyweight contender Curtis “Razor” Blaydes in a sumo wrestling match on February 21. They participated in a SubStars jiu-jitsu event, headlined by Gordon “The King” Ryan and Aaron “Tex” Johnson.

During the SubStars card, a few Celebrity Sumo matches took place, including a match between Blaydes and Johnson. The two men also took on professional sumo wrestlers competing at the event, Takeshi Amitani and Ryuichi Yamamoto.

SubStars’ PPV event featured many great grappling matchups, including a clash between former Bellator Middleweight Champion Rafael Lovato Jr. and decorated jiu-jitsu ace Roberto “Cyborg” Abreu. Cyborg earned the victory in overtime.

Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Reacts to His Time Sumo Wrestling

In an Instagram post after the event, Rumble says, “Definitely out of my comfort zone… Live your best life, who cares what others think?! Do you and be great.”

Johnson formally retired from MMA after his loss to former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 210. But, he has recently announced that he plans to come out of retirement and compete once more. Rumble, who is known for his devastating knockout power, hasn’t revealed if he plans on fighting at light heavyweight again, or if he will move back up to the heavyweight division.

Curtis Blaydes Is on the Cusp of a Heavyweight Title Shot

Currently ranked at #3 in the UFC’s heavyweight division, Blaydes is on a three-fight win streak and has put himself in a top-contender position. He fought a few weeks ago in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. dos Santos when he finished former Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos in the second round.

Blaydes’ next fight hasn’t been announced. But with current champion Stipe Miocic potentially fighting the #1 contender Daniel Cormier, Razor may have to fight another top contender to earn himself a title shot.

