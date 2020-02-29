Deontay Wilder Posts Strange Message on Instagram [WATCH]

Deontay Wilder was dominated and stopped by Tyson Fury in the seventh round last week in Las Vegas. Wilder, 34, from Tuscaloosa, Ala., entered the contest a slight favorite according to oddsmakers across the globe but was knocked down twice in the one-sided bout on the way to suffering the TKO loss.

Wilder posted a strange message to his fans on Instagram on Friday in which the recently felled former champion referred to himself as “the king” and revealed that “the war has just begun.”

You can watch Wilder’s full video post below.

“Your king is here, and we ain’t going nowhere,” Wilder said. “For the war has just begun. I will rise again. I am strong. I am a king. You can’t take my pride. I am a warrior.”

