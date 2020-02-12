Buddy Hield May Request Offseason Trade; Lakers, Sixers Among Best Fits

The Kings moved Buddy Hield to the bench recently and the shooting guard is not happy with the decision. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Hield could request a trade to a new NBA team in the offseason.

It was previously reported that Hield and the organization had “Trust Issues” and that was before the demotion to the bench.

“Seems like we’re all over the place,” Hield said. “… Trust issues going on, I guess. They stop believing in players. It is what it is.”

Hield, who inked a four-year, $86M extension back in October, hasn’t meshed well with De’Aaron Fox this season. The first year of Hield’s extension kicks in this offseason season. He’ll make $26.4M, though his contract decreases in value each season over the four years of his pact. It’s likely that Sacramento designed it this way in preparation for a future trade.

Best Fits For Buddy Hield

Los Angeles Lakers

Hield is a career 41.0% shooter from behind the arc and adding him to the Lakers would further help the team spread the floor. Imagine a clearer lane for Anthony Davis to operate in; Imagine LeBron James with top 3-point marksman around him. The Lakers, who are the current NBA favorites, would be even more lethal.

The Kings had interest in Kyle Kuzma prior to the trade deadline and it would be easy to envision a package headlined by the power forward heading to Sacramento. The Lakers would have to include other salary, though that shouldn’t be an issue if Los Angeles values the former No. 6 overall pick.

Philadelphia 76ers

Another team in need of shooting, the Sixers would be an optimal fit for Buddy Hield. The Kings had interest in Al Horford over the summer. Perhaps Philadelphia can convince Sacramento that Horford, whose contract also declines in salary year-over-year, would return to his normal self in a new environment.

Orlando Magic

The Magic have aggressively shopped Aaron Gordon and with Orlando’s frontcourt of the future set (in Jonathan Issac and Mo Bamba), the team could look to find a long-term answer on the wing. Gordon would be an intriguing fit next to Marvin Bagley and Richaun Holmes in the Kings frontcourt.

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans traded away Hield when they acquired DeMarcus Cousins, though there is a new regime in town. New Orleans has a variety of trade assets, ranging from prospects on rookie deals to future draft picks. A package around 2019 first-round Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, and a future protected first-rounder would make for an interesting return for Sacramento.

Sacramento Could See Front Office Overhaul

Ownership is frustrated with the team’s performance and has been open about the displeasure with GM Vlade Divac, coach Luke Walton, and other members of the organization via various group text message chats, Charania writes in the aforementioned piece.

The team’s decision to bypass Luka Doncic and take Marvin Bagley instead is chief among the issues that Kings have had since the current regime took over. Concern over hos Doncic would fit next to Fox was a major reason why the team chose Bagley.

No changes in the front office are being planned. However, it’s likely that the situation is assessed in the summer. The Kings issued a statement on the matter.

We share our fans’ frustrations with how the season has unfolded and are working hard to improve. We remain confident in Vlade’s leadership in building the winning team that our fans and city deserve.”

