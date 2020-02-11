Miami Heat Most Likely Joel Embiid Trade Destination, per Oddsmakers

Reports that Joel Embiid isn’t happy on the Philadelphia 76ers have surfaced and while no trade is likely, that won’t stop the trade speculation surrounding the big man. Embiid and Ben Simmons are both ultra-talented, though the fit between the two has always been awkward.

To bring the best out of Simmons, the other four players on the court need to be on the outside, creating an environment where the former No. 1 overall pick can drive through the lane with ease. For Embiid to be his best, he needs to be in the lane using his big man bag of tricks to score on defenders or set up a play for an outside shooter.

Oddsmakers still believe the duo will be on Sixers come next season. They’ve handicapped where the team will trade Embiid if the organization goes that route.

Where Will Joel Embiid Play Next Season?

Philadelphia 76ers -750 Miami Heat +1100 Washington Wizards +1400 Golden State Warriors +1500 Portland Trail Blazers +1600 Oklahoma City Thunder +1800 Odds via Bovada

What Can the Miami Heat Offer?

Jimmy Butler replied to Joel’s cryptic message on social media with “I know a place where villains are welcome.” While the Heat would be a fantastic fit for Embiid. It’s unclear how they would get the big man to Miami.

Would a package centered around Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson be enough for the All-Star center? Bam Adebayo doesn’t seem like a fit for Philly but perhaps Miami could always try to turn the transaction into a three-way trade, sending BAM elsewhere so that the Sixers could obtain either picks or a more desirable player. If there’s a way, Pat Riley will find it.

Other Fits for Joel Embiid

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder can offer the Sixers basically any combination of future draft picks they want, having yielded a bevy of picks from dealing away Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Packaging several future first-rounders with a potential sign-and-trade for Danilo Gallinari and the offer looks appetizing.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers have the right components to put together a package for Joel. C.J. McCollum would go a long way toward getting Philadelphia interested. Throw in a future first-rounder or a player like Zach Collins and the offer gets harder for the Sixers to turn down.

Golden State Warriors

I know I know, not another super team in Golden State but after trading away D’Angelo Russell the team has a valuable trade chip in Minnesota’s 2021 first-rounder. They also have their own selection this year, which could easily be a top-5 pick. Both of those picks in addition to Andrew Wiggins, who has some value around the league, would make a pretty desirable package (even if the Sixers flip Wiggins elsewhere).

Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal has the assurance of not being traded anywhere during the 2019-20 campaign. He signed an extension with the team earlier in the year and was not eligible to be dealt. When the offseason comes around, that’ll be a different story. Rival teams are monitoring the situation in Washington, though all signs point to the franchise keeping Beal, as the front office wants to see the Beal-John Wall-Davis Bertans trio in action. However, if the Sixers enter conversations with Joel Embiid on the table, the Wizards should be open to listening.

READ NEXT: Bradley Beal, Rapper Ma$e Steal the Show in Washington