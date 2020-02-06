Cavaliers Working on Tristan Thompson Buyout, Celtics & Heat Interested

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Tristan Thompson are nearing a potential split following a blockbuster trade deadline deal which brought Andre Drummond to town.

Sources say both the Cavaliers and Thompson’s agent are working on a buyout currently. If this does play out, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are two teams that are interested in signing the veteran big man.

Cavs Tristan Thompson is working with his agent on a deal to be bought out, I’m told. Celtics and Heat are among teams interested. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) February 6, 2020

Thompson had been a popular name in trade discussions ahead of the trade deadline. The Celtics were among the teams interested in the former NBA champion, but they were unable to pull off a trade before the 3 p.m. ET deadline.

Tristan Thompson’s Potential Fit With Celtics & Heat

The 28-year-old Thompson has spent his entire career in Cleveland since he was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. Although Thompson has never appeared on an All-Star team or been named as an All-NBA selection, he has been a starting big man since his rookie season.

More importantly, he remains a valuable piece on the boards, as he’s averaging 10.4 rebounds per game this season along with 8.2 points.

The Celtics desperately need a big man who can rebound. With the exception of Enes Kanter, none of the Celtics’ bigs have shown the ability to consistently rebound.

While the Heat actually excel at defensive rebounding — they’re third in the league in total rebounds and defensive rebound percentage — they’re putrid on the offensive glass. They’re 26th in the league in offensive rebounding percentage. That is a specialty of Thompson’s as he currently ranks second in the NBA in offensive rebounds. He has ranked in the top 10 in offensive rebounding in six other seasons.

With the Heat and Celtics vying for positioning in the Eastern Conference standings, it appears they could be in an arm’s race for Thompson if he is bought out.

