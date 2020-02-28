Markelle Fultz’s Former Teammate Eyes Top Pick in NFL Draft

Sometimes dreams do come true. In the case of Markelle Fultz, the jury is still out on what the 21-year-old can accomplish in the NBA.

Fultz, who attended DeMatha Catholic in Maryland, promised a certain high school basketball teammate and friend that he would be selected No. 1 overall. Mission accomplished. Fultz was selected No. 1 overall in the 2017 NBA draft by the Sixers.

While Fultz has often drawn the dreaded bust label — remember, he played in just 33 games in his two seasons in Philadelphia while dealing with a weird nerve disorder and awkward shooting motion — he did do what he said he was going to do. His high school teammate, Chase Young, is looking to follow in Fultz’s footsteps and be the top pick in the NFL draft.

Many analysts have the Ohio State pass-rusher targeted to go in the top 3 but Joe Burrow seems destined to go No.1 to Cincinnati. Even so, Young has been holding out hope and even told reporters on Thursday that he was the “best player in the draft.” If he did go No. 1, it would fulfill a high school prophecy.

“We’re two competitors. He [Fultz] always said he was going to go No. 1 in the NBA draft,” Young told Yahoo! Sports. “I always tell him, ‘You’re not going to be the only one.’ I’m going to go No. 1 in the NFL draft. God willing, I can fulfill that.”

Caught up with Chase Young today on the @YahooSports set at the @Nfl combine. We asked him about what his old @DeMathaHoops teammate, Markelle Fultz, advised him about the draft process. https://t.co/wC442CdepN — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 27, 2020

Chase Young: I’m Best Player in NFL Draft

Joe Burrow might go No. 1 but that doesn’t mean he’s the best player in this year’s NFL draft. Not at all. According to Chase Young, it’s not even close.

The 6-foot-5, 264-pound edge rusher enjoyed a dominant 2019 season where he tallied 16.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and 46 total tackles. He recorded 10.5 sacks in 2018. While some critics have called Young out for fading down the stretch, the Ohio State product refuted that claim by saying those people weren’t watching his film correctly. Young is a flat-out stud, one slated to go to the Washington Redskins at No. 2 overall in most mock drafts.

“I definitely think I’m the best player in the draft,” Young told reporters at the NFL Combine, via ESPN. “I think I showed on my tape, you can look at every game, I think I showed [it]. I think I bring a lot to the table, the whole package as a defensive end.”

Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young makes his case for why he thinks he’s the best player in the 2020 draft class: pic.twitter.com/xezJQucfEu — Kyle Stackpole (@kylefstackpole) February 27, 2020

Fultz Finally Proving His Doubters Wrong

Markelle Fultz was left for dead after being traded from Philadelphia to Orlando last February. He had earned the dreaded bust label, especially with the emergence of Boston’s Jayson Tatum — the guy the Sixers traded up with a fierce conference rival to pass on. Hold that thought.

👀 This steal & pass by Markelle Fultz! pic.twitter.com/DeirfYetSn — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 2, 2020

Tatum has developed into one of the top players in the Eastern Conference. There’s no denying that fact. But Fultz has finally found a rhythm in his new home and might shed the bust label.

He’s averaging 11.8 points and 4.5 assists in 25.5 minutes per game for the Magic. More importantly, Fultz has earned the respect and mentorship of LeBron James.

“I have been supportive of him ever since he was in high school, as a rookie in Philly, through his situation, and till this day,” James said in January. “I’m happy as hell for him.”