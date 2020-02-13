Chiefs Veteran Cornerback Hints at Departure in Free Agency

The Kansas City Chiefs got a late start this offseason, but that doesn’t minimize the work ahead in free agency, the 2020 NFL Draft and beyond. In addition to a possible mega-extension for franchise QB Patrick Mahomes in the coming months, the Chiefs have two dozen impending free agents on the docket, including star DT Chris Jones and five members of the secondary.

Among the group is CB Bashaud Breeland who contributed seven tackles and an interception in Super Bowl LIV. The 28-year-old signed a one-year, $2 million contract with Kansas City last March and played a major role on defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, starting all but one game in 2019.

On Wednesday morning, the sixth-year cornerback joined NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” program to discuss his season with the Chiefs, as well as what he can offer teams who might court his services next month.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page and Twitter account for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

“I bring a lot of physicality,” said Breeland. “I’m technical and willing to tackle. I can play most positions in the secondary — outside, inside and I can also play safety a little bit, too. I just bring a competitive nature to the team.”

.@Chiefs CB and Super Bowl Champ @Bree2Land6 is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Why should teams be fighting to get him this offseason? "I bring a lot of physicality. I'm a tackling CB, I can play multiple positions in the secondary, and I bring a competitive nature." pic.twitter.com/qax4mamtQ9 — GMFB (@gmfb) February 12, 2020

The salary cap is going to work against the defending Super Bowl champions this offseason as the Chiefs currently have less than $20 million to spend, placing them in the bottom third of the league in cap space. Breeland will be one of the better veteran corners on the market and is expecting to draw interest from competitors.

“Everybody wants to go get their money,” Breeland told host and former NFL WR Nate Burleson. “At this point, you’ve really got to look for what you deserve. I just want to get what I deserve from this league.”

In an interview with Bruce Murray and Bruce Gradkowski later in the day on “The SiriusXM Blitz” NFL radio, Breeland doubled down on his desire to be paid on a new long-term deal.

“I had my opportunity at one point and it kind of slipped away from me,” Breeland said. “I kept my head down and stayed down until it was time for me to come back up. I had an opportunity to come [to Kansas City] and reset the market for myself. I took a prove-it deal after the injury. Now I just want to be compensated for what I am worth.”

In 2018, the 5’11,” 195-pound cornerback initially signed a three-year, $24 million contract ($11 million guaranteed) with the Carolina Panthers, but later failed a physical and voided the deal. He went on to sign a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers where he played in seven games.

While Breeland did praise the Chiefs culture during his day of interviews, the underlying message points towards a likely departure from Kansas City.

“I would love to continue on this journey with the Chiefs,” said the veteran defender. “I feel like they’ve got something special and I would love to be a part of it. I’m thankful for the opportunity that they allowed me to come in and be a part of an organization that allowed me to grow. When it comes to free agency I just want to be somewhere I’m needed and wanted. And where I can help bring the team to a winning stature.”

Breeland also confirmed that the Chiefs have not approached him or his representatives about a contract extension to this point. Inquiring teams can officially begin discussing a deal on March 16, two days before the first day of free agency.

READ NEXT: 5 Chiefs Free Agents Likely to Leave This Offseason

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata