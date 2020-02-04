Andy Reid Reveals Decision on Retirement Following Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs reached the pinnacle of the NFL with their first Super Bowl championship since 1969. The season that ended a 50-year drought in Kansas City was led by head coach Andy Reid, who ended a two-decade-long Super Bowl drought of his own. Since taking over as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles back in 1999, the veteran play-caller had only managed his teams to one Super Bowl appearance, losing in heartbreaking fashion to the New England Patriots in 2004 following an impressive 13-3 regular season.

The 61-year-old Reid entered the coaching ranks in 1982 as an assistant at BYU. A decade later he joined the Green Bay Packers in his first role in the NFL and hasn’t looked back since. With a championship now under his belt, Reid was asked on Monday if retirement had crossed his mind.

By the sound of it, the Chiefs head coach isn’t going anywhere for the time being.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page and Twitter account for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

“You know what, I really haven’t [thought about retirement],” said Reid. “I still enjoy doing what I’m doing. I’ve got this young quarterback [Patrick Mahomes] over here that makes life easy for me every day. It’s a pleasure to come to work and have an opportunity to coach him and his teammates.”

"I got this young quarterback over here who makes life easy. It's a pleasure to come to work every day." – Andy Reid on retirement. Says he hasn't thought about it and gives a nod to Patrick Mahomes. #Mahomes #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom #SuperBowl @KCTV5 @Chiefs — Joe Chiodo (@JoeChiodo) February 3, 2020

“[Chiefs General Manager] Brett Veach understands what it takes to win, No. 1, but also the kind of people that we enjoy to work with,” Reid continued. “He brings those kinds of guys in and makes it enjoyable. So, I really haven’t gone there.”

Reid arrived in Kansas City in 2013 and led the team to a 43-21 record and three playoff appearances – including the franchise’s first playoff victory in 22 years – in his first four seasons at the helm. In June 2017, the team signed him to a five-year contract extension spanning through the end of the 2021 season.

“I’d like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for the opportunity to continue my coaching career here in Kansas City,” Reid said in a 2017 statement. “We’ve made quite a bit of progress over the last four seasons, but we are not done yet. We are going to continue to work towards our ultimate goal of winning championships. I’ve been blessed by the support of the community, our fans, the Hunt family and the entire Chiefs staff. I’m looking forward to the years ahead as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.”

The Chiefs’ on-field performance has only risen in the three seasons since those comments. Most notably in 2018 and 2019 where Reid has led his team three consecutive AFC West titles, back-to-back AFC Championship Games and now the second Super Bowl winning-season in franchise history. With a number of his top contributors locked up for the coming seasons, including MVP QB Patrick Mahomes who is inching closer to a record-breaking deal this offseason, there is a strong likelihood Reid finishes out his contract in Kansas City.

READ NEXT: LeBron James Sends Unexpected Congratulatory Message to Chiefs’ Andy Reid

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata