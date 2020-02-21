Conor McGregor Blasts UFC Lightweight Paul Felder on Twitter

Conor “Notorious” McGregor took to Twitter and blasted Paul “The Irish Dragon” Felder a few days before Felder competes on UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Hooker.

The UFC posted a stare down between Felder and his main event opponent Dan Hooker, which prompted a fan to make a statement about a potential fight between Felder and McGregor. The Irish Dragon answered the fan and then Notorious entered the conversation. Here is the Twitter chain:

If @felderpaul fought @TheNotoriousMMA , would he still dress like that and call himself the 'Irish Dragon?' — Chris S (@ChrisDSisson) February 20, 2020

The Felders are German-English. Shut up you ginger German twat. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 21, 2020

Conor McGregor Blasts Paul Felder by Making a Claim Against His Heritage

In a comment, a fan named Chris questioned, “If [Paul Felder] fought [Conor McGregor], would he still dress like that and call himself the ‘Irish Dragon?’ This prompted a response from Felder, with him says, “Wtf wouldn’t I.”

Notorious then replied to Felder’s comment, saying, “The Felders are German-English. Shut up you ginger German tw*t.”

As of this writing, The Irish Dragon has not replied to Conor McGregor.

Paul Felder Competes Against Dan Hooker During the Main Event of This Weekend’s UFC Fight Night

The Irish Dragon gets back to action this weekend in Auckland, New Zealand. He will be taking on the #7 ranked lightweight Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Hooker. Both men are on a mission for gold, and winning this fight is critical for both men in the stacked lightweight division.

Felder has a professional MMA record of 17-4, with ten of those wins coming by knockout or TKO. He is 5-1 in his last six bouts, with the one loss coming via a split decision loss to Mike Perry at welterweight. The Irish Dragon last stepped into the Octagon during UFC 242 when he defeated Edson Barboza by split decision.

Hooker boasts a record of 19-8, and he also has ten wins by knockout or TKO. He is currently 6-1 in his last seven fights, losing to Edson Barboza by third-round TKO. He is currently on a two-fight winning streak, and he last stepped into the Octagon during UFC 243. He fought Al Iaquinta and defeated him via unanimous decision.

The winner of this fight will be on their way to a title shot, but because of the stacked nature of lightweight, the winner on Saturday may have to fight again to earn a title shot. UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, and the promotion’s president, Dana White, has said that McGregor will probably fight the winner of that title fight.

