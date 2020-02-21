Conor McGregor Gives Gift to Tyson Fury Ahead of Deontay Wilder Match [WATCH]

The blockbuster boxing rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will finally take place this weekend, and members of the MMA community are getting involved. The Mac Life, the media company owned by Conor “Notorious” McGregor, gave Fury a bottle of Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey on behalf of the Irishman. Watch below:

Ahead Tyson Fury’s (@Tyson_Fury) clash this Saturday night in Las Vegas, proud sponsor of the event — @thenotoriousmma and @properwhiskey — sent Fury a bottle to wish him luck. pic.twitter.com/U757LWnd70 — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) February 20, 2020

A journalist for TheMacLife tells Fury, “I’ve been asked by the proud sponsor of this fight, Conor McGregor, to give to you a bottle of Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey for after the fight. [McGregor] wanted to say he was very impressed with your guys’ maturity for not getting things escalated on the stage yesterday.”

Fury answered, “Thank you very much Conor. I appreciate it. I’m going to get smashed out me f—king face after the fight. If you’re here in Vegas, let’s do it together. Boom.”

McGregor owns Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey, and it is one of the sponsors for Wilder vs. Fury 2. The match is set to take place on Saturday, February 22 on PPV.

