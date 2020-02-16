Conor McGregor Trolls With Fight Announcement on Dublin Card

On Saturday, a top contender clash took place in the light heavyweight in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2. Jan Blachowicz landed a crushing KO shot to Corey Anderson in the first round, and promptly called out UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones.

UFC superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor focused on another fight, however, and that was the co-main event between Ultimate Fighter Season 1 Winner Diego “Nightmare” Sanchez and Brazilian showman Michel “Demolidor” Pereira. The fight was largely going Demolidor’s way until he landed an illegal knee to Sanchez. Nightmare told the ref that he couldn’t see because of the illegal knee, as an gash had opened up on his forehead. Sanchez won the fight by disqualification.

Conor McGregor Retweets a Troll Account Announcing a Fight Between Him and Sanchez at UFC Fight Night: Dublin

McGregor took to Twitter after the fight to tweet about a potential match with Sanchez, and he even retweeted a troll fight announcement for the August 15 Dublin card from an account with the name “ESPN MMA.” The call out of Sanchez is presumably a joke as the fight doesn’t make sense for the Irishman at this point in his career.

Here is the original tweet by an account that has as their name “ESPN MMA.”

UFC officially announces @TheNotoriousMMA long awaited return to Ireland! He will be facing future HoF legend @DiegoSanchezUFC 🇮🇪 x 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/a4Y1jsAMbJ — ESPN MMA (@jaqueseoctavius) February 16, 2020

The tweet reads, “UFC officially announces [Conor McGregor’s] long awaited return to Ireland! He will be facing future HoF legend [Diego Sanchez].” The account uses the same image and name as the actual ESPN MMA account. However, a few hours after retweeting the fight announcement, McGregor deleted the tweet. He also deleted his call out of Diego Sanchez, and his Portuguese tweet to Pereira.

The UFC Returns to Dublin, Ireland For the First Time in Years

On August 15, the Octagon will return to Conor McGregor’s hometown of Dublin, Ireland. The UFC confirmed the event, UFC Fight Night: Dublin, last week. This will be the fourth time the promotion has an event in Dublin, and the main event for the card has not yet been announced.

McGregor is always a possbile headliner, but it is more likely that they will use the Irishman as a main event for a pay-per-view card. UFC President Dana White has said that he wants McGregor to fight the winner of UFC 249’s Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson for the lightweight title.

