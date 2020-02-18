Conor McGregor Made His MMA Debut 13 Years Ago, Winning by TKO [WATCH]

Thirteen years ago, on February 17, 2007, UFC superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor made his amateur mixed martial arts debut. McGregor won the fight by first-round technical knockout. The Twitter account MMA History Today posted a video of the finish, which prompted a response by Notorious.

It showed me then that the path I was on, was correct. ⚔️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 17, 2020

McGregor replied to MMA History Today’s tweet, saying, “McGregor vs Campbell. It was only right that my debut mixed martial arts fight was against a Campbell. The McGregors have been fighting the Campbells since the highlands. Sworn enemies at a time. Nothing at this time. It showed me then that the path I was on, was correct.”

Thirteen Years Later and Conor McGregor Holds a Stellar Professional Record

McGregor made his amateur debut in 2007 and defeated Kieran Campbell in the first round via TKO. After the win, Notorious promptly turned professional and made his pro debut in March 2008, defeating Greg Morris by second-round TKO.

He signed with the UFC and fought his first bout for the promotion in April 2013. McGregor has a UFC record of 10-2, and in his 26 professional matches has amassed a record of 22-4. Some of the most notable victories of his career were when he won the featherweight title by knocking out UFC legend Jose Aldo, and his destruction of the former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez, winning his belt.

Notorious Returned to the Octagon After More Than a Year Hiatus From Competition and Won in Devastating Fashion

After losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, McGregor took an extended hiatus from the UFC. However, he returned to the Octagon last month in the main event of UFC 246. Notorious took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and he only needed 40 seconds to get the job done. McGregor landed devastating shots, including shoulder strikes, a head kick, and a knee to the head on route to the first-round stoppage.

After the fight, the Nevada State Athletic Commission revealed that Cowboy had received a broken nose and a minor fracture to his orbital bone.

Fans have been anticipating McGregor’s next match-up since his win at UFC 246. Notorious is linked to many opponents, including the winner of UFC 249’s main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson. There have also been talks about Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje as opponents. However, UFC President Dana White announced that Masvidal and Usman will be fighting each other for the welterweight title.

Notorious has options in the boxing ring as well. A rematch with Floyd Mayweather is on the table, as well as a bout with Manny Pacquiao or Paulie Malignaggi.

