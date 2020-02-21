Conor McGregor Reveals The Origin Behind His Nickname ‘Notorious’

Arguably the biggest MMA star ever, Conor McGregor, has explained the origin of his famous nickname “Notorious.” McGregor has been promoting his new Reebok shoe launch, and TheMacLife recently released a video of an exclusive interview with the Irishman.

Here is a clip of an interview when the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion discusses his nickname, via TheMacLife:

Conor McGregor (@thenotoriousmma) explains the origins of his fighting nickname, and gives a rendition of Biggie’s ‘Hypnotize’. Watch the full behind the scenes video from a @reebok shoot in collaboration with @jdsports:https://t.co/gCpCIsIwzI pic.twitter.com/st7QAcq0az — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) February 21, 2020

McGregor tells the reporter, “I’m notorious for getting into a little bit of trouble. My coach called me that back in the day. He had me saved in the phone as ‘Trouble,’ so it kind of stuck.”

The Irishman continues, “And then obviously I’m a fan of the Notorious B.I.G and the entrance music. I’ve used his entrance music. I’ve gone through them all, I’ve gone through a good few entrances. Now I tie it to an Irish woman, an Irish ballad singer Sinéad O’Connor. Phenomenal voice Sinéad has, and then I kick it into Biggie. ‘Hypnotize’ is the last one I’ve used, [but] I’ve used them all.”

McGregord Speaks About Sinéad O’Connor As His’Go to War’ Music

During the interview, McGregor breaks out in a brief rap of the song ‘Hypnotize’ by Notorious B.I.G. Talking about that song, he says, “For me, that’s fight music.”

He then speaks about Sinéad O’Connor, saying, “Well the Sinéad one kicks me into the fight music. I say Sinéad is go to war music. Sinéad O’Connor, it’s ballad music, rebel music, you know what I mean? [It’s] about the struggles and the troubles the Irish nation have gone through throughout it’s history.”

McGregor’s walkout song during his UFC 246 main event fight in January featured both Sinéad O’Connor and Notorious B.I.G. Here is his walkout via the BT Sport YouTube Channel:

