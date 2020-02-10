Cowboys LB Sean Lee Announces Career Plan for 2020 NFL Season

If the Dallas Cowboys want him back, Sean Lee is willing to give it another go. If not, that’s fine, too.

Regardless, the veteran linebacker revealed through agent Mike McCartney on Monday, he plans to continue his playing career.

“[He] is very excited to play in 2020,” McCartney told USA Today Sports.

Lee arrived at his decision after conferring with family, who no doubt weighed his notorious injury history against his advanced NFL age (34 in July). There’s also the fact of him becoming an unrestricted free agent next month, further muddying his future, at least in Dallas.

But the 2010 second-round draft pick probably took into account a surprisingly productive 2019 campaign in which he appeared in all 16 games for the first time as a pro, finishing with 86 total tackles (second-most on the team), four pass deflections, one interception, and a sack.

Lee had a signature outing in Week 12, starting in place of Leighton Vander Esch, whose season was cut short by a neck injury. The former All-Pro selection collected a team-high 12 tackles, including nine solo stops, as Dallas trounced the Giants, 37-18.

The Cowboys’ season, disappointing as it was, concluded on Dec. 29. The following day, Lee promised to be “all-in” with his impending resolution.

“Then we’ll make a decision on where I want to be,” he said, per USA Today Sports. “But I know this: I love being here. I love that it’s a family atmosphere here, unbelievable players. It’s been a blessing to be here.”

The feeling is mutual between Lee and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who was “very impressed” by the off-ball ‘backer’s performance in 2019.

“And I want all of him I can get,” Jones said.

As Jones points out, however, the club has bigger fish to fry in free agency. Quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Byron Jones — all yet unsigned for 2020 — are angling to reset their respective markets, and important roster pieces like Robert Quinn, Maliek Collins, and Jason Witten, to name a few, are headed to the open market, as well.

Uncertainty surrounding Vander Esch’s neck ailment, diagnosed as spinal stenosis, might influence Dallas to re-sign Lee, if only as depth. He likely won’t cost much to keep; a short-term, incentive-laden deal should do it while the brain trust hunts for fresh blood this spring.

Lee is among a handful of Cowboys LBs slated to reach free agency, joining Ray-Ray Armstrong, Malcolm Smith, Justin March-Lillard, and Joe Thomas.

The club is expected to take roughly $77 million of available salary-cap room into the league’s annual signing period, which officially begins March 18.

ESPN Releases ‘Bold’ Offseason Prediction for Witten

One decision down, another remaining, with the NFL world awaiting Jason Witten’s call to re-retire or continue playing. In the meantime, the Worldwide Leader unmasked its official prediction for the graybeard pass-catcher.

ESPN surveyed each of its NFL team writers for their “bold” offseason prognostications, and Cowboys reporter Todd Archer seems to believe Witten might resurface at The Star in 2020 — as the enemy.

“At the end of 2019, Witten said he would make a quick decision on his future, which led many to think he would retire and potentially get into coaching,” Archer wrote. “He still hasn’t made one, which brings the playing element into focus. Witten is the franchise leader in length of service, games played, catches and receiving yards. He is one shy of equaling Dez Bryant’s team record for touchdown catches. He is a Cowboy through and through. The Cowboys like Blake Jarwin’s development and could look to add a tight end early in the draft. Witten was productive in his return as a blocker and receiver in 2019, but he turns 38 in May and the arrival of Mike McCarthy as coach could mean the right time for an amicable separation.”

The Patriots, Steelers, Colts, and Redskins are among teams that enter the offseason in need of tight end help. That’s not to say they’ll jump at the chance to sign Witten, but he’ll at least receive some feelers if he chooses to suit up.

At this point, it’d be a surprise if he hasn’t logged his last down in a silver and blue uniform.

As for the Cowboys’ contingency, like Archer mentioned, they’re slated to move forward with Jarwin (a restricted free agent) as the new starter, though they too might prioritize the position in the weeks ahead.

