Michael Irvin Flames ‘Shocking’ Rumor of Cowboys Signing Tom Brady

Tom Brady is more than just a dot connected to the Dallas Cowboys — he’s allegedly a legitimate contingency plan.

Take it from legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin, who passed along what he heard from “some very significant people,” linking Brady to Dallas as Dak Prescott’s potential replacement.

“I am telling you right now, at the Super Bowl in Miami, some very significant people that I had conversations (with were) leaning in that same direction,” Irvin said during a recent WEEI radio interview, per SI.com. “It was shocking. I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and when they said it to me I put the drink down and said, ‘Let’s talk a little bit more about this.’ I promise you, I had a conversation with people, I can’t tell you who, about that same scenario going down.

“I just don’t know if there’s a real possibility of that happening.”

Vegas seems to believe it’s a real possibility. Despite the team’s admitted disinterest in the future first-ballot Hall-of-Fame quarterback, oddsmakers grouped the Cowboys among six favorites for Brady’s services.

Dallas was given 9/1 odds to sign the longtime Patriots field general, who, like Prescott, is scheduled to reach unrestricted free agency on March 18 for the first time in his illustrious career. The Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts were also designated at 9/1.

Heading the frontrunners are the Las Vegas Raiders (3/1), followed by the Los Angeles Chargers (4/1), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7/1).

A report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter last Sunday stated the Raiders will pursue Brady if he doesn’t re-sign with New England. Meanwhile, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on the same day that the Chargers “have emerged as a legitimate option for Brady.”

Spawned by fellow HOFer Terrell Owens, the off-the-wall idea of Brady playing for Dallas, meanwhile, took on a life of its own, as local media have surveyed the brain trust about its plausibility.

Which granted vice president Stephen Jones the opportunity to drive a stake through its speculative heart, dashing all hope of acquiring the All-World signal-caller.

“Not even a thought,” Jones said last month, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “We’re so, so all in on Dak. [Mike McCarthy] is so all in on Dak. He’s so convicted that [Dak’s] the guy that can help us win championships. He’s putting together a great staff to support him.”

Crazy as it sounds, Owens’ logic was rooted in Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ inability to reach a long-term deal with Prescott, who set career highs in passing yards and touchdowns this season. T.O. felt the lack of progress is indicative of an issue that stretches far beyond money.

“He hasn’t extended Dak’s contract,” Owens said of Jones, via Bleacher Report. “So, that leads me to believe he truly doesn’t believe in Dak. If he had, then I think he would have already got a contract extension.”

Of course, Brady donning another team’s uniform is contingent on the Pats not meeting the 42-year-old’s price. And, based on the latest hearsay, they are prepared to do so — potentially with a $30 million 2020 salary and assurances his supporting cast will be upgraded.

Supposedly, according to NFL Network’s Michael Giardi, money is of lesser importance than his “weapons,” or current lack thereof. The club no doubt will promise to be aggressive in stockpiling talent this offseason, leading many to believe Brady’s staying put.

But, at this juncture, with weeks to go until the signing period opens, it’s hardly a slam-dunk.

And with each passing day, the Brady-to-Big-D rumors intensify.

