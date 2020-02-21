UFC President Dana White Gives Speech at Donald Trump Rally [WATCH]

On February 20, President Donald Trump hosted a rally in Colorado Springs, Colo., and he invited UFC president Dana White to give a speech. White and Trump have been friends for twenty years, which he highlighted in his speech.

Here is Dana White’s speech at the Colorado Springs Rally via Fox 10 Phoenix’s YouTube channel:

Dana White Speaks About Donald Trump Being a ‘Very Good Friend’ to Him

Introducing Dana White, Donald Trump says, “He’s a champion. He’s a winner. He’s been a friend of mine for a long time. He’s a tough cookie; he’s the kind of person that made our country great.” He then touches on White building the UFC and continues, “I was proud to hold his first event. That’s why he loves me.”

Trump also speaks about the UFC selling for $4 billion to Endeavor, and White being kept on as the president. He mentions White becoming “a very wealthy guy,” and then calls him to the stage. The UFC president comes onto the stage, and the two men embrace.

Dana White starts off his speech, “What’s up, Colorado? How are you today?” He continues, “So, I’m not a very political person — I’ll start there. There are things I can tell you about the President of the United States that you don’t hear on TV. You don’t hear from other people.”

He then says about Trump, “I’ve known this man for 20 years. We’ve actually become even closer since he’s become the President of the United States. When somebody becomes the President of the United States, you don’t ever expect to hear from them again. And I understand it; it absolutely makes sense. This guy is so loyal and such a good friend.”

White says, “I saw him today, I met him on Air Force One [and] the first thing he said to me is ‘how is your family?’.” The UFC president continues, “Good man, very loyal, and a very good friend. I see a lot of things from Mr. Trump that the public doesn’t see. And the people who surround me every day see how this man treats me as a friend and other people he’s friends with.”

He finishes his speech by saying, “He’s a fighter. He loves this country. He’s doing great things for this country, and we got to win this election again, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you.”

