5 Defensive Linemen and Linebackers For Lions to Watch at NFL Combine

The Detroit Lions are ready to focus on defense as it relates to the 2020 NFL Draft, and arguably, the defensive front is the biggest position the team will have to focus on when all is said and done for upgrades.

Fortunately, this draft class has plenty of players who are good fits for the team. At both linebacker and along the defensive front, the draft is loaded with players who make sense for the Lions to take a closer look at.

Here’s a look at some of the top players for the Lions to watch up front this week that could help the team’s defense and add some punch in key areas.

Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

Brown, who had a big finish to his season with the Tigers, figures to be one of the top players at No. 3. Detroit’s line has been close to the basement of the league in terms of getting after the quarterback and stopping the run. Who better to come in and remedy that than a guy like Brown. He would immediately be an upgrade for the Lions up front and is one of the most dynamic interior linemen set to be drafted in 2020. Seeing if he tests well enough to get into the mix thanks to testing will be significant to see.

Julian Okwara, DL, Notre Dame

The Lions already have Romeo Okwara in the mix along their defensive front, so why not add his brother? It’s something the younger Okwara admitted to being a dream come true both from a professional and financial standpoint during the NFL Combine. Teaming the brothers up could get the Lions a powerful duo in the trenches, and it will be interesting to see what type of explosion Okwara has and how powerful he is.

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

At times, Simmons has done a bit of everything this season. The snaps he has taken in multiple spots show a player who can do a little bit of everything on the football field. Simmons remains an athletic freak of nature that might not have a clear position, and that’s exactly why he should appeal to the Lions. Can he do enough to work himself into serious consideration for pick No. 3? His work late in the season showed that Simmons could be an elite option for the team, and if he tests that way, the Lions could have a tough decision on their hands.

Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama

Lewis comes from the right pro scheme for the Lions given Nick Saban’s ability to develop league ready linebackers. Lewis would make a ton of sense as a fit for the Lions given what he can do on the edge, and even though Lewis didn’t make a ton of waves with the Crimson Tide, it would be easy to see him playing a big role in the NFL. The Lions will want to watch and see if his skillset would fit their defense in a big way. Aggressive and tough, Lewis could fit the mold for the Lions perfectly.

Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

The Lions looked at Blacklock already, sitting down with him at the NFL Combine, and though he learned he has 37 parking tickets, that’s not the thing most relevant to the Lions. Detroit will want to see his strength up front, and given 67 tackles and 5.5 sacks in college, the team will want to know what Blacklock can do and how he can impact the game. Will he work his way up on the draft board? If not, he could be a solid second round pick for the Lions.

