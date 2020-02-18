Derrick Henry Blasts Idea of Titans Signing Tom Brady

It’s probably safe to assume that Derrick Henry doesn’t want Tom Brady on the Tennessee Titans.

While doing an interview on Taylor Lewan and Will Compton’s “Bussin With the Boys” podcast, Henry gave props to Brady, saying that the 42-year-old quarterback can still play. However, it makes no sense to him that Tennessee would target the legendary quarterback when Ryan Tannehill just led them within a game of the Super Bowl.

“[Brady] still can play,” Henry said, via Pro Football Talk. “Obviously, age doesn’t matter for him, he’s still playing at a high level, but my question would be: Why ain’t Ryan good enough, you know? . . . Speaking for everyone on the offense, we fed off of him . . . Ryan Tannehill is our quarterback and went to the AFC Championship, why would we not want Ryan back?”

Tannehill Emerged as One of the League’s Best QB’s

The Titans’ star running back has a point here. Although it was Henry who was largely the reason for Tennessee’s playoff push, it was Tannehill who led the Titans’ late-season resurgence after being named the starting quarterback.

While starting the team’s last 10 games of the season, Tannehill was arguably the league’s second-best quarterback behind MVP Lamar Jackson. The 31-year-old averaged 9.6 yards per attempt and posted a 117.5 quarterback rating. Both marks led the league with the yards per attempt leading the second-best passer by a full yard.

As a result of his superb performance, Tannehill was named to his first Pro Bowl. He was also named the league’s Comeback Player of the Year.

Considering Henry is arguably the Titans’ best player, his opinion should carry a lot of weight.

Brady has been linked to numerous teams, with the Titans emerging as one potential suitor. It also doesn’t hurt that Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is a former teammate of Brady’s, playing with the veteran quarterback for eight years from 2001 until 2008.

It remains to be seen what the Titans plan on doing at quarterback. As it currently stands, both Tannehill and former starter Marcus Mariota will enter free agency.

What Are the Chances of the Titans Signing Brady?

While there have been rumors over recent weeks linking the Titans to Brady, one local Boston reporter rules out that idea. Greg Bedard of The Boston Sports Journal ruled out the notion of Brady signing with the Titans.

“Brady’s not going to Tennessee, where teammates told me Brady thought their offensive system during joint practices was laughable and whose offensive personnel could never run the passing offense to Brady’s specifications,” he wrote.

It’s worth mentioning that these joint practices took place prior to the start of the regular season — way before Tennessee emerged as a contender.

The fact that the Titans became the first AFC team to eliminate the Patriots in the playoffs in four years has to mean something in Brady’s mind.

Other teams being linked to Brady are the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers. In the Chargers’ case, Los Angeles doesn’t have a starting quarterback as they have moved on from Philip Rivers.

The New England Patriots are expected to start negotiating with Brady on a new deal in the next couple of weeks.

