Eagles Announce 8 New Coaching Hires, No Offensive Coordinator

The Eagles will head into the 2020 football season without a true offensive coordinator. Instead, they have built the NFL’s first collaborative coaching staff.

The team, as previously speculated and reported, officially announced their revised coaching structure on Thursday in a press release. The biggest move was the hiring of Rich Scangarello as senior offensive assistant and the promotion of Press Taylor to passing game coordinator.

Duce Staley and Jeff Stoutland will return in their normal roles. Staley is the running backs and assistant head coach while Stoutland remains in charge of the offensive line and offensive run game coordinator. Head coach Doug Pederson will be the main play-caller on offense.

In addition, the Eagles added the following coaches to their staff: Matt Burke (defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator), Marquand Manuel (defensive backs coach), Aaron Moorehead (wide receivers coach), Andrew Breiner (pass game analyst), T.J. Paganetti (assistant run game coordinator and assistant running backs coach), Dino Vasso (assistant defensive coordinator).

GM Howie Roseman promised changes at his end-of-year press conference and he delivered on that promise.

“I think when you have a disappointing season it’s not just on the players and the coaches; it’s also on the front office,” Roseman told reporters. “That starts with me, and I’m sorry to our fans. They give us tremendous support.”

Meeting the New Coaches on Eagles Staff

Rich Scangarello spent last season in Denver as offensive coordinator where his unit ranked 28th in the NFL in total offense. They averaged 298.6 yards and 17.6 points per game while committing 21 fumbles. Prior to that, the 47-year-old spent two seasons as quarterbacks coach for San Francisco and oversaw Jimmy Garoppolo’s development. He also served as an assistant quarterbacks coach for Oakland in 2009 and an offensive assistant for Atlanta in 2015.

Press Taylor was already entrenched as the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach and has been with the organization for eight seasons. He now adds the title of passing game coordinator in 2020 after helping Carson Wentz set new single-season franchise records in completions (388) and passing yards (4,039) in 2019. The 32-year-old originally joined the Eagles as an offensive quality control coach in 2013 and was elevated to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2016.

Matt Burke gets a promotion to defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator after joining the Eagles’ staff as a defensive special assistant in 2019. Prior to that, the 43-year-old spent two seasons in Miami as defensive coordinator where his unit ranked 16th in total defense in 2017 and 29th in 2018. Burke also was a linebackers coach in Detroit and Cincinnati.

Marquand Manuel spent the past two seasons in charge of Atlanta’s defense and worked for the Falcons as secondary coach and senior defensive assistant from 2015-16. Manuel’s units finished in the top 10 in yards per game, rushing yards per game, red zone defense and points per game in 2017. The 40-year-old played in the NFL as a defensive back for eight seasons and began his NFL coaching career in 2012 as a defensive assistant in Seattle.

Aaron Moorehead comes on board as wide receivers coach after serving in the same capacity at Vanderbilt in 2018 and 2019. Prior to that, the 39-year-old coached the receivers at Texas A&M and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at New Mexico in 2009 before stints at Stanford and Virginia Tech. Moorehead enjoyed a five-year NFL career as a wide receiver with the Colts where he won a Super Bowl ring in 2007.

Andrew Breiner gets the newly-created position of “pass game analyst” on the Eagles’ staff after spending the past two seasons as pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Mississippi State. His units ranked 109th in the country in passing offense — 70th in total offense — while averaging 179.5 passing yards per game and 7.41 yards per attempt in 2019. Prior to that, the 35-year-old was the head coach at Fordham and spent time coaching at Lock Haven, Allegheny and Connecticut.

T.J. Paganetti enters his fourth season in Philadelphia where he has served as the team’s assistant running backs coach under Duce Staley. In his new role, Paganetti will work closely with offensive run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland. The 29-year-old originally joined the organization in 2013 as an analyst working with the offense and quarterbacks. He rejoined the team in 2017 as the offensive quality control and assistant offensive line coach.

Dino Vasso gets a promotion to assistant defensive coordinator after serving as the team’s defensive quality control and assistant secondary coach since 2016. He has been credited for coaching up the Super Bowl-winning secondary that produced the fourth-most takeaways in the league (31). Prior to that, the 32-year-old was a coaching assistant under Andy Reid in Kansas City.

