Fighter Earns Walk-Off Knockout By Devastating Knee [WATCH]

One of the most dominant and fan-pleasing ways an MMA fighter can win is by a walk-off knockout. And during Titan Fighting Championship (Titan FC) 59 on February 28, Cleveland “Baby Beast Mode” McLean did just that. He knocked out Desmond Moore with a vicious walk-off knee. Here is the video via UFC Fight Pass:

Baby Beast Mode’s knee landed flush, and the flyweight fighter knew right away that Moore was unconscious. Instead of following up with strikes until the referee stopped the fight, McLean walked off and celebrated his clear victory.

Titan FC 59 took place at the Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The event was headlined by a welterweight title fight between champ Mike Graves and challenger Yuri Villefort, with Graves retaining his belt via fourth-round TKO.

Like all Titan FC events, February 28’s fight card streamed on UFC Fight Pass.

