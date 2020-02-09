Fighters React to Jon Jones’ Victory Over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247

The main event of UFC 247 featured UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones against the #4 ranked contender Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes. And as history has it, Bones took home the victory and his belt. But the decision is controversial, as many fans and analysts scored the win for The Devastator.

Fighters have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions about the match as well:

Not robbery. Close fight, could have gone either way. 3-1 or 2-2 going into 5th. I thought 3-2 Reyes but the fight was so close it could have gone either way. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 9, 2020

Lol — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) February 9, 2020

I had Reyes in the first three rounds. Credit to Jones on coming on strong 4th and 5th but I would of guessed Reyes won that fight on scorecards. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) February 9, 2020

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz first tweeted, “AndNEW!!!!!!”

Then Ortiz tweeted, “Booooooooo!!!!!”

To be the champ, you gotta beat the champ! #UFC247 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 9, 2020

I don't agree with the scoring. But I knew I could've went either way.#UFC247 — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) February 9, 2020

Is our sport the only major sport where you don't see score until game is over? What would harm be in judges showing their scores after each round? Honest question not a diss — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 9, 2020

My initial feeling here is Reyes won this fight I might have to rewatch this one — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) February 9, 2020

MOTHER FUCKING ROBBERY DOM WON THAT FIGHT — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) February 9, 2020

We at least we have a good rematch ! #UFC247 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 9, 2020

Both Champions That Competed at UFC 247 Retained Their Belts

Here are the results of UFC 247:

Main Card Results

Light Heavyweight Championship Bout – Jon Jones defeats Dominick Reyes via Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout – Valentina Shevchenko defeats Katlyn Chookagian via Third-Round TKO

Heavyweight Bout – Justin Tafa defeats Juan Adams via First-Round TKO

Featherweight Bout – Mirsad Bektic defeats Dan Ige via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Heavyweight Bout – Derrick Lewis defeats Ilir Latifi via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card Results

Middleweight Bout – Trevin Giles defeats James Krause via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Women’s Flyweight Bout – Lauren Murphy defeats Andrea Lee via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Welterweight Bout – Khaos Williams defeats Alex Morono via First-Round KO

Bantamweight Bout – Mario Bautista defeats Miles Johns via Second-Round TKO

Early Preliminary Card Results

Bantamweight Bout – Journey Newson defeats Domingo Pilarte via First Round TKO

Bantamweight Bout – Andre Ewell defeats Jonathan Martinez via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Featherweight Bout – Youssef Zalal defeats Austin Lingo via Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

