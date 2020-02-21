Chicago Bears to Cut Two Veteran Starters to Free Cap Space: [Report]

Major move No. 1 has just been made. Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Bears are planning on parting ways with veteran corner Prince Amukamara.
The move would save the team $9 million in cap space, which is sorely needed. Biggs says the move is being made now in order to give “the veteran a head start when it comes to finding a new team.”
Immediately following the news of Amukamara’s release, news broke the team plans on parting ways with starting wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, as well.
Both moves clear $13.5 million in cap space, which could signify a huge move could be coming for the Bears.