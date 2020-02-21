Chicago Bears to Cut Two Veteran Starters to Free Cap Space: [Report]

Major move No. 1 has just been made. Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Bears are planning on parting ways with veteran corner Prince Amukamara.

The move would save the team $9 million in cap space, which is sorely needed. Biggs says the move is being made now in order to give “the veteran a head start when it comes to finding a new team.”

Source says #Bears are planning to release CB Prince Amukamara. Gives the veteran a head start when it comes to finding a new team. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) February 21, 2020

Immediately following the news of Amukamara’s release, news broke the team plans on parting ways with starting wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, as well.

Bears are releasing WR Taylor Gabriel and CB Prince Amukamara, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2020

Both moves clear $13.5 million in cap space, which could signify a huge move could be coming for the Bears.