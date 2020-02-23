MMA Fighters and Boxers React to Tyson Fury Defeating Deontay Wilder

On Saturday, February 22, the sporting world finally watched two of the best heavyweight boxers battle it out in a rematch. Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury competed against Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder in an exciting bout that ended with the Gypsy King as the victor.

Their first match last all twelve rounds, and it was declared a draw. That wasn’t the case this time around. Fury dominated the fight, knocking The Bronze Bomber down multiple times and winning the fight by TKO after Wilder’s corner through in the towel during the seventh round.

With the match between the two boxing titans so highly anticipated, many fighters watched the event. They also took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the bout.

Boxers and Fighters React to Tyson Fury’s Stunning Victory Over The Bronze Bomber

This is amazing 😆@MikeTyson going wild after Tyson Fury's stoppage win against Deontay Wilder 🙌 #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/pbxC4jJ2yi — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 23, 2020

Mike Tyson is seen celebrating after Fury stops Wilder.

Keep your head up @BronzeBomber — Grand Slam Champ Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) February 23, 2020

Congrats @Tyson_Fury I’d love to sing Sweet Caroline in the ring. Let’s do this. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) February 23, 2020

I don’t give a care! FURY ACHIEVEED GREATNESS TODAY and i picked him to lose!!! That’s just props right there… he fought the perfect fight all love @Tyson_Fury — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) February 23, 2020

Damn congrats @Tyson_Fury ! and @BronzeBomber you still the champ! and a hell of a fighter 🗣🧬 — ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) February 23, 2020

Top-ranked UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou’s tweet reads, “Let’s make it happen, [Ngannou vs. Fury].

Fury beats AJ too don't @ me!#TysonFury — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 23, 2020

Tyson Fury Is Still an Undefeated Boxer, While Wilder Receives His First Loss

The Gypsy King entered the boxing ring on February 22 as an undefeated fighter, and he left with his “0” in tact. Fury dominated The Bronze Bomber for most of the match, landing relentless punches and knocking him down multiple times. With the victory over Wilder, the Gypsy King’s overall professional record has improved to 30-0-1.

Deontay Wilder suffered his first ever pro boxing defeat to the hands of Fury. With the loss, The Bronze Bomber’s record has fallen to 42-1-1. A trilogy fight between the two men may happen down the line, but presumably Wilder will have earn his way back to that shot.

For Fury, a match with Anthony Joshua is what fans around the world are clamoring for.

