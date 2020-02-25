Steph Curry’s Return Date to Warriors Lineup is Set: Report

The Golden State Warriors have not enjoyed the type of season they’ve become accustomed to over the previous years. Normally as we approach the final days of February, the Warriors are already looking ahead to the playoffs. However, this time around they sit dead last in the Western Conference with just 12 wins to their name.

There are numerous reasons for the dip in on-court success for Golden State, yet none may be more prevalent than the fact that up to this point, former league MVP Steph Curry has taken the court just four times this season as he’s dealt with major injuries.

However, that appears destined to change this weekend. Curry was recently cleared for contact this past Saturday, and now reports are that the Warriors have seen enough from him to deem him game ready.

Steph Curry Reportedly Set to Return This Sunday

The wait is officially over. Steph Curry will make his much-anticipated return to the Golden State Warriors lineup on Sunday against the Washington Wizards, this according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Wizards have endured struggles of their own of late. Most recently dropping two consecutive games despite Bradley Beal scoring 50+ points in each contest.

Sunday’s action will mark the first time Curry has taken an NBA court since sustaining a broken left hand all the way back on October 30th against the Phoenix Suns.

Curry’s return date falls in line with the targeted early March return that he and the team have been eyeing for some time now.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr mentioned last week to media that Curry has been “looking great,” while he also emphasized that his star point guard is in excellent condition thanks to the “brutal workouts” he’s been putting himself through to get back to being game ready.

If this video caught by NBC’s Anthony Flores is any indication, his shot is certainly game ready as well.

#StephCurry putting up shots after #Warriors practice. I lost count how many he made in a row. #SteveKerr says Curry will play when he’s healthy. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/LEHc9s7D4z — Anthony Flores (@AnthonyTVSports) February 19, 2020

Our First Glimpse of the Curry-Wiggins Duo

If reports reign true, and there are no additional setbacks, Sunday will not only mark Curry’s first NBA action in four-plus months, but it will also be our first chance to see the star point guard work alongside recently acquired forward Andrew Wiggins.

In a recent media session, coach Steve Kerr mentioned that the duo playing together is a major reason for Steph returning to the court this season, and is extremely vital for the team’s future success.

Steve Kerr explains the importance of getting Steph Curry around 15-20 games the rest of the season. He said he’s still not entertaining idea of Klay Thompson returning. pic.twitter.com/nj32TbMSmG — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 19, 2020

“I think it’s important for Steph and Andrew to get to know each other and to play together,” Kerr stated. “I think it’s important for Steph to play without all the guys we’ve lost who are not gonna be back next year — Kevin and Andre and Shaun.

“With all these young guys, we’re trying to teach them on the fly and a lot of things that we have taken for granted over the last five years, we can’t take for granted anymore. Steph needs to feel that himself.”

