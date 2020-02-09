Hawks’ Vince Carter Sounds off-on His Interest in Team Ownership

Last summer, Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter announced that he will be hanging up his basketball shoes at the end of the 2019-20 season. Vinsanity was a guest on ESPN‘s The Jump when he shared the news with the sports world that his 22nd year in the league would be his last.

Here’s a look at the video from the show, which was revealed by Chris Montano of ESPN.

Vince Carter just announced on The Jump that this upcoming year will be his final year playing in the NBA pic.twitter.com/XFQGFJ14WK — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 5, 2019

Carter not only made history by coming back for his 22nd season in the NBA passing Dirk Nowitzki, but he is also the first player to ever play in four different decades in the NBA (the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and now the 2020s).

Vince Carter is averaging 5.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1 assist per game in 46 games this season for the Atlanta Hawks.

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

Vince Carter Weighs-in on his Possible Interest in Team Ownership

Recently Carter shared with me after the Hawks lost to the Dallas Mavericks 123-100 on the road. That he would love to be part of an ownership group in the future.

“I would love to be a part of a team ownership group where I can help develop players and continue to bridge the gap between players and coaches, players and organizations, and organizations and coaches. Having everybody on the same page, understanding how we think, and making a stand-up organization where you are developing players. I have a lot of respect for organizations like San Antonio when you go there you understand you will learn the game and how to play the game,” said Carter.

“It’s no tolerance and learning this is a business, and you have to enjoy it, but guys come in a say I’m going to learn all that. It’s our job, and I’m thinking ahead and teach then guys learn and play the game the right way. That’s what I want to do and teach them the right way or help them fulfill that goal in the right way and try not to take short cuts.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B8F3yM2gWGd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

READ NEXT: Hawks’ Trae Young Draws Comparisons to Lakers’ Kobe Bryant From Journalist