Johnny Manziel Makes Bizarre Comments on Football Future

It appears Johnny Manziel’s days on the football field are behind him and the Cleveland Browns former first-round pick is taking up a new hobby — trolling.

Manziel went on a bit of a Twitter tirade over the weekend, both ripping and petitioning to play in the XFL.

“Oliver Luck. If ya wanna boost your ratings to another level just send me the contract tomorrow and we’re in there. Like I said YEARS ago… XFL2020 give the people what they want.”

Manziel found some support after the tweet, which was even endorsed by Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. Manziel deactivated his account shortly after the tweet, but it didn’t take long for him to make a comeback with another big statement.

“Have zero desire to play any football these days. Just love stirring up controversy,” Manziel wrote in a strange turn of events.

Oliver Luck: Players in XFL ‘Better’ Than Johnny Manziel

In past tweets, Manziel has made it fairly obvious that he took issue with some comments that XFL commissioner Oliver Luck made about the prospect of adding the former Heisman winner to a roster.

“I would argue that the players we have are better than those guys, to be honest,” Luck said in a interview with The Tampa Bay Times, also referring to running back Trent Richardson, another former first-round pick of the Browns. “Johnny has his own history, and we have coaches from the CFL who have seen him close up. … I think the guys we have on our teams are the best 560 that aren’t playing in the National Football League.”

Prior to the XFL launching, Manziel fired a shot at the league.

“ComebackSZN still alive if y’all ain’t know,” Manziel wrote. “Just not playing for another league that’s going to fold on you midway through the season.”

The XFL has had a solid start three weeks in. Ratings have held solid and attendance has continued to rise, according to Yahoo Sports. Quarterbacks like Cardale Jones, Jordan Ta’amu and P.J. Walker have all found success, likely opening the door for at least a look from NFL teams.

Johnny Manziel Has Spotty Playing History

Manziel was a first round pick of the Browns in 2014, but quickly flamed out. He started just eight games for Cleveland in two seasons, going 2-6 in those starts.

His name has sporadically popped up in the football world since, from the CFL to the AAF. He most recently played for the Memphis Express in the now defunct AAF, appearing in two games.

His stint in the CFL ended with the Montreal Alouettes cutting ties after seven games. He threw for 1,290 yards and five touchdowns with seven interceptions.

“We are disappointed by this turn of events,” Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement released by the team. “Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement. We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed.”