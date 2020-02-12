Jon Jones Blasts Dominick Reyes and Critics After UFC 247 Win

The main event of UFC 247 is still a huge topic in the MMA community. UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones defended his belt against Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes via controversial unanimous decision, with many analysts and fans scoring the bout for Reyes.

The judges scored the bout 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 for Bones, but the score will be debated for years to come. The light heavyweight champion is confident in his win, and he recently took aim at the naysayers and Reyes on Twitter.

Jon Jones Says Dominick Reyes ‘Started to Give Up’

Dominic out struck me by literally 12 shots. I scored the take downs, was the aggressor, control the octagon every round, had more significant strikes landed.. Dom completely stopped fighting in the championship rounds and has the audacity to be mad at the judges. 😩🤷🏾‍♂️ — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 12, 2020

Don’t be mad at the judges, be mad at Dom’s conditioning guy. man started to give up when the water got deep and is now going around doing interviews talking about being robbed. When will these young boys start taking responsibility 🤷🏾‍♂️ that’s what’s wrong with boys these days. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 12, 2020

At the end of the day, I got to be a part of another classic. I’m over here in ABQ smiling from ear to ear. Having fights like that tickles my pickle, it makes me feel so alive. Makes me feel like a man. Especially when you display having balls the way I did, nothing but a win — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 12, 2020

And I know my haters are pissed, which also makes me really happy lol — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 12, 2020

Fights like those are the ones fans never forget. What a way to make history — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 12, 2020

UFC 247 Was a Blessing for Bones

This will probably be one of the only times I defend myself about the fight. just glad it has everyone talking.. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 12, 2020

I don’t think people realize how many ways this has been a blessing for me. Humbling, record-breaking, financially, a new rival, got to bring out the dog. #UFC247 is what it’s all about 💪🏾 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 12, 2020

Someone tell uncle Dana to give me a call https://t.co/kSOx5PgI3h — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 12, 2020

