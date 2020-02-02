Jon Jones on His Current Mentality Ahead of UFC 247

The UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones will step back into the Octagon on February 8 to defend his title against the #4 contender Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes in the main event of UFC 247.

Recently, Jon Jones sat down with Ariel Helwani from ESPN. In a video clip, Jones speaks about his mindset nowadays, and how he got to that point.

During the clip, Helwani says to Jones, “There’s been ups, and there’s been downs. But it seems as of late there’s been a fairly consistent trend up, right? Not a lot of drama. You were very active last year in a span of six or seven months. Do you feel like all that stuff is behind you? Do you feel like the storm is behind you?”

Jones answers, “I do feel like the storm is behind me. It’s been an interesting journey, and I’ve learned so much. And I’m just grateful. I’m grateful to have had all the lessons that I’ve been able to learn. I’m grateful that God has kept me through all of it and just allowed me to grow so much through it all. And yeah, I think my best days are definitely still ahead of me. I’m just now really getting into a nice groove of what it means to be a father, professional athlete and a person with great responsibility. And I’m excited about this. [I] feel like I’m stepping into it well.”

Jones has been involved in numerous controversies over the years, but since returning to action in December 2018, Jones has claimed that he has put those things behind him. He fought Alexander Gustafsson to win the vacant light heavyweight championship and then went on to defend the belt against Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos, all within seven months.

Bones Explains That Being More Accountable Has Helped Him Get Back on Track

Helwani then asks Jones how he’s gotten himself into this mindset and back on track.

Jones answers, “I just feel I was maybe at a place where I felt like I was throwing a lot of greatness away. I believe that talent, and when you have opportunity, it’s a terrible thing to waste. I feel like these days, I just take more accountability for my actions, and for my emotions, and my circle, and behaviors, and things like that. I think that’s been the major difference, just more accountability.”

Jon Jones Sees “Nothing But Great Things Coming”

Helwani then calls back to a conversation the two had in the past. In that conversation, Helwani asked Jones if he believed that all of his past troubles would be forgotten by others if he were to go through ten years of “doing nothing wrong.”

Bones says, “You can never promise anything in life. You never know what twists and turns life’s going to throw at you. But I do feel like I’m on a great track, and I’m excited to just continue to elevate and be the best person I can be and try and help as many people as I can help.”

Jones continues, “I’m really excited for my future. I see nothing but great things coming. I am my future.”

UFC 247 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston on February 8, 2020.

